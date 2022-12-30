Badiraguato.- The mountain municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, is known throughout Mexico for being the cradle of big bosses of organized crime, but it offers much, much more than that to its inhabitants and tourists. Proof of this are the unpublished videos that DEBATE got for you about the snowfall that he painted everything around him white.

The first snowflakes fell on some communities of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, on the morning of Thursday, December 29a sign that the residents will have a freezing year-end with temperatures below zero.

Santa Gertrudis, Puerto Esperanza and Mesa de San Miguel were the populations of the mountain municipality where it snowedbut it was the first mentioned where the show was even more beautiful thanks to its landscapes.

Santa Gertrudis is 2,479 meters above sea level and is the meeting point of Sinaloa, Durango and Chihuahua, the federal entities that make up the popular Golden Triangle, which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) wants to call the “Triangle of Goodness”.

What will its inhabitants think about it? It is an uncertain answer, what is concrete is the visual spectacle that the snow left on the site.

If you want go meet the snow Or if you’ve already seen it, but you’re interested in coming back, there is the possibility of arriving by land by private car or by means of transport routes that run along the Badiraguato – Parral highway.

Another of the clips documented the completely white roads thanks to the natural phenomenon caused in part by the Cold Front number 20.