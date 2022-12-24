‘Blind Woman. Camera Work No. 49/50, July 1917’. by Paul Strand. Photoengraving on paper. Reina Sofia Museum. Paul Strand

A mother, a documentary filmmaker, deals as best she can with her son’s insistent question: “What does it mean to document?” One of the times it occurs to her: “Maybe I should tell him that documenting with a camera is when you add one thing plus light and then light minus one thing…”. An operation, then, of addition and subtraction. But it helps us to understand that, in effect, we did not have the experience of what it was and, nevertheless, through the documentary archive we have another, totally new one, that those who were there could not have. And in general, the responses of the mother protagonist of sound desertthe novel by the Mexican Valeria Luiselli, appeal to that addition, as a layer that accumulates to the rest of the layers “sedimented in a collective understanding of the world.”

So it may be legitimate to think, in the artistic field above all, that the document becomes a meddler, the intruder that slavishly illustrates the nonsense to which contemporary museums have accustomed us, thus stealing from us, in exchange for tons of interpretation, an aesthetic experience that, in its most lively condition, we assume to be unconditioned and without words.

‘On the shores-The siesta. The small trades of Paris’, photograph from the end of the 19th century and a copy from 1904. Museo Reina Sofía. Eugène Atget

However, the exposure Documentary genealogies, which closes, from front to back, the cycle of documentary history of social movements, invites us to see —pun intended— a much greater complexity. The document rebels. First of all, facing art, but not only. The prestigious pictorial ways with which photography wanted to dignify from its beginnings are inevitably transparent in the groups of workers, the bourgeois poses, the landscapes or the “Spanish Types”, with all their romantic and bandit picturesqueness. Another poster exhibition, stop, instanton the Juan March Foundation, supported by two extraordinary collections, the German one by Dietmar Siegert and the Spanish one by Ordóñez-Falcón, helps us to understand it by contrast. Some images coincide in both, but those coincidences—Nadar’s hermaphrodites, the Newhaven fishermen photographed by Hill and Adamson in 1845, faces subjected to neurological gaffes, proletarian misery in Lewis Hine’s reformism—only serve to tell us that, In both contexts, we are not seeing the same thing. While the fabulous exhibition of masterpieces shows us the perfect paragone modern and avant-garde of photography as art, what counts in Documentary Genealogies is precisely its inverse: art as photography.

Photography shows us, generally unintentionally, the untamed, the irreducible, that which bursts in without having been invited.

It was Walter Benjamin, in a 1931 essay, the first to express it like this. However, Benjamin, who observed the chronological coincidence between the first photos of a revolution and the edition of the Communist Manifesto on which the exhibition relies to build its story, also observed that the document, in addition to facing art, also rebels against the discursive purpose that originated it and any other that now wants to interpret it. Photography —and the more it is documentary and, therefore, the more subaltern and auxiliary— shows us, generally unintentionally, the untamed, the irreducible, that which breaks in without having been invited. And, what’s more, in this furtive and wild condition is the key to its moving power and its true letter of nature. A bit like the vertigo that makes us realize that the horses and the trees do not know themselves in the representation of the western.

It is true that there is no document without argument. But, in the case of Benjamin, it would be a bit of a fraud to associate both in an ancillary way. His iconoclasm, from which his aesthetic suspicion stems, has more to do with his theological appeals to a final crisis of history and the subsequent unrepresentable future of a redemption. This is the only way to understand how, when talking about the “fisherwoman” of Newhaven, he focused on “something that is not a mere testimony of the photographer Hill, something that silence does not silence, something that insolently claims the name of the one who lived there, who it is still there and that it will never be completely captured by art”. And also his interest in Atget, the great photographer of Paris before the Haussmann demolitions, in whom the surrealists believed they had discovered a precursor of the marvelous and an instrument of chance.

Understanding the document as a mere illustration of the argument is restrictive, caricatural, but turning the photographic archive into art also implies an interested blindness (on which Rosalind Krauss warned in his day). Here are the very few existing images of that revolution of 1848; the photos of Atget and those of the Atgets in Berlin (Zille) or Vienna (Ritter); the propaganda commissions to Clifford from the Spanish crown; the scientific-business publicity of the mines registered by O’Sullivan or the anthropological reports (of Malinovski, for example). Also the devastation of the Tragic Week in Barcelona and with it the commercial exploitation of the images as tremendous souvenirs, as the clever editors of the Civil War albums had discovered, with their corpses scattered.

What matters in all of them, I mean, is to become aware of the extent to which our gaze is historical. To what extent, moreover, is it capable of an emotion not foreseen in the purposes of the image or in any integration of its untimely presence in an argument, reduced to a verbal text. That it is not even due to the melancholic revival of a past time. Among the monumental repertoires, the figures of the Krupp workers or the pathological physiognomies of the Salpêtrière, beats the weak but irreducible glow of the irrecoverable. But, it is curious, it is precisely like that, when looking back, as Benjamin said, when we discover a completely new experience, one that points to the present and to the future, and has nothing to do with whoever was there.

‘Documentary genealogies. Photograph 1848-1917′. Reina Sofia Museum. Madrid. Until February 27th.

‘Stop, instant. A history of photography’. Juan March Foundation. Madrid. Until January 15.

