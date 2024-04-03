“It’s not an isolated incident,” says Biden about attack on NGO group

An attack by the Israeli army on Monday (April 1) killed 7 employees of food aid NGOs in the Gaza Strip

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) that he was “indignant” with the air attack that killed 7 employees of WCK (World Central Kitchen) in the Gaza Strip, on Monday (1st April). According to him, “this is not an isolated incident”. Among the workers who died was an American.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli military “unintentionally hit innocent people” in the Gaza Strip, something that “happens in wars”. The prime minister declared that Israel is investigating what happened and will do everything possible “so that this doesn't happen again”.

The US has been one of Israel's main allies in the war against Hamas. However, in recent times, Biden has been speaking out against some Israeli actions, such as the plan to attack Rafah, a city south of the Gaza Strip that is home to Palestinian civilians.

“I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of 7 World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers”, declared Biden in statement issued by the White House.

“Israel has committed to conducting a thorough investigation into why humanitarian collaborators' vehicles were hit by airstrikes. This investigation must be rapid, must bring accountability and its conclusions must be made public“, continued.

“Even more tragically, this is not an isolated incident. This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed”, declared the American president.

According to WCK, the group was hit as it left the Deir al-Balah warehouse (in the center of the Gaza Strip), where it had unloaded more than 100 tons of food aid taken to Gaza via the sea route. The organization stated that the action had been coordinated with the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

According to Biden, Israel “didn't do enough to protect“people linked to humanitarian aid organizations operating in the region and cases like the one on Monday (April 1)”it just shouldn't happen”. The North American said that the country “also did not do enough to protect civilians” and will continue “pressuring Israel to do more” to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid from the Gaza Strip.

“And we are pushing hard for an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage release agreement”, he stated.

