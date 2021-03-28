The ‘Ever Given’ completely blocking the Suez Canal. MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT / EFE

Trump was not. Neither is covid-19. Not even the Ever given, stranded in the Suez Canal. They all have something in common: excess. The extremist escalation of the Republican Party led to Trump’s victory. The population explosion, the overexploitation of nature and hyper-connected globalization brought the pandemic. The size of the container ship, one of the largest in the world – 420 meters in length, 224,000 tons of displacement – also facilitated the accident and amplified its consequences.

Much of the container traffic is due to the global production chain just in time (just in time), which saves storage costs and increases risk. If there is a symbol of globalization, it is this monstrous ship, owned by a Japanese company, operated by another Taiwanese, sailing under the Panamanian flag and with an Indian crew. He left Taiwan on February 22, made two stops in mainland China and was scheduled to arrive in Rotterdam on April 1.

As in the blood circulation, this thrombus in one of the busiest maritime routes has catastrophic repercussions on the global economy: it affects all shipping, forces alternative routes to be taken with higher spending on wages and fuel, cuts the supply chain, it produces losses in perishable products, skyrockets the price of fuel and damages the Egyptian economy, which is highly dependent on the canal’s income.

Each accident is a full-scale experiment. The United States is now more aware of the dangers posed by the Trumpist extreme right. Humanity has taken on the dimensions of its fragility in the face of contagions associated with mass societies. Some lessons on maritime traffic will be drawn from the stranded ship.

Any occasional accident evokes the eventuality of the one caused, sabotage. Placing someone like Trump at the head of enemy troops, unleashing a pandemic or cutting off a sea lane can also be acts of war. Like Suez, there are three other global valves: the Panama Canal, well guarded by Washington; the Strait of Hormuz threatened by Iran; and the Straits of Malacca, a desirable target for globalization under Beijing’s control.

Do not miss an accident to learn your lesson. If the first is to find out the causes, the second is to remedy it. At this point, we no longer know if our world has a lot of learning capacity left.