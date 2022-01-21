The responses of the investigators on the behavior of the stepfather of little Fatima, who died at the age of 3 after falling from the balcony

After days of investigations, the investigators arrived at some conclusions on the tragic death of the little one Fatima, the 3-year-old girl precipitated from the balcony to the fourth floor of the building. The stepfather is in jail, but his version, given the results of the exams, does not seem to be true.

Azhar Mohssine the evening of the tragedy, at first told the agents of not to know what happened to the baby.

However, a few days later ahead of the Gip, wanted to release a spontaneous statement. He said he was at home with some of his own friends and that the little girl, the daughter of his partner, had gone to his house after dinner for greet him.

They started playing fly fly on the landing, but at one point he failed to take it back. That’s why he saw it plummet from the balcony, without being able to do anything.

However, since the autopsy, the stepfather’s version doesn’t seem to be truthful. For the medical examiner, little Fatima did not fall for one accident, but was thrown down with violence. In fact it did not land on the side, but almost on the center of the courtyard.

Consequently man’s behavior is considered irresponsible. Since there were 3 of his friends in the house with him and they were staying consuming alcohol and drugs.

The change of version of the mother of little Fatima

The mother Lucia Chinelli, at first, told investigators of not having seen anything, but that she only looked out after hearing the screams of her daughter who was standing precipitating.

However, a few days later, the woman also has changed his version. She said she had gone up to her partner’s house with the baby and that after one discussion, the 32-year-old took the baby and has it thrown from the balcony, causing his death. He was upset because of what he had been drinking.

Agents are now listening to testimonials from 12 people. There are three friends of the man who were in his house, but each of them is saying different things. Only the investigations will confirm the terrible affair.