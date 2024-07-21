How can we not be moved by the story of Iñaki and Nico Williams. Hidden behind the football victory is the feat of their parents, as epic as the sporting one, the tiring journey of Felix and Maria, who like the biblical couple were looking for a place for the child that Mary carried in her womb to be born. They could have given up in the desert or drowned at sea, but they managed to reach a land where they were welcomed, not by the country itself, but by one of those big-hearted people who take care of those who have nothing. Iñaki Williams, the newborn, took the name of the priest who looked after that family from Ghana. Caritas also looked after them until they had their lives back on track, an organisation where there are people like my friend Pedro Ruiz Morcillo, who has given up contemplative retirement to look after the last of the last, as he calls with his Christian verb those who the system expels. How can we not be moved by the story of Lamine Yamal, son of the Moroccan Mounir and the Guinean Sheila, who came to Spain to build a future for themselves and settled in the humble neighbourhood of Rocafonda, that 304 of the postal district inhabited mostly by immigrants that the boy marks with his fingers to celebrate a goal. Nico, Iñaki and Lamine are the example of children of immigrants proud of their origins, in such a way that we have gradually gotten to know Lamine’s parents, brothers, and grandmother, Fátima, who was the first to undertake the journey from Tangier, the brave Fátima who launched herself into a new life and brought her children with her. Hopefully neither money nor fame nor all that machinery of fans and directors can erase from these young minds the path that their parents followed to achieve what is denied to others.

Their success should certainly be celebrated, but I refuse to turn a sporting victory into a patriotic symbol. Among other things because, as we have seen in the celebratory spectacle of their feat, there are those who conceive the homeland as an exclusive heritage. We have also heard the supreme idiocy of talking about diversity by naming Ghanaians, Moroccans, Basques, Catalans… In short, that never ceasing to be the champions of suffering. Of course, with the best of intentions we turned the happy faces of Nico and Lamine into symbols of anti-racism, into the most unquestionable example of the defence of immigration. But this rhetoric is deceitful, because it could seem that the way to stop the impact of racism in public discourse is to justify the entry of immigrants as a way of welcoming future elite athletes. It would seem that we rely on our support for them to excel in something that usually depends on natural conditions, to which effort is undoubtedly added. That has been the field that was given to American blacks: sport, and also music, although it has not been long since people began to talk about how black talent was plundered in exchange for almost nothing. When we see the images of the Lamine neighbourhood we are looking at many of the outskirts of our cities. The children of immigrants grow up there, most of them destined, in the best of cases, to be our labour force. We know this very well. We also know that by stifling public services, health care, education, we are forcing them to dream only of sporting exploits, denying them a future status as doctors, teachers, scientists, politicians, lawyers, people in trades. It is time to defend affirmative action. The presence of the children or grandchildren of immigrants is almost non-existent in any public representation, on television, in the world of journalism, in the cinema. They are the news and we are the ones who narrate their lives. It is time for them to tell it with their own voice. It is not all about scoring goals.