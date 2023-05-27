Judge ordered Apex president to leave office for not having proven fluent English; decision was reversed

Jorge Viana said that English is not a barrier for him to perform his role as president of Apex Brasil. He was removed from office for not having proven to speak English fluentlybut the decision was reversed.

In an interview with CNN Brazil on Friday (May 26, 2023), Vieira said that “communicates in English and Spanish”. According to him, it should not be a matter of fluency in languages, but whether there is capacity to “managing an agency like Apex”.

“I’m the leader of the agency, not the finalist. For this, we have very qualified people”, he declared. “I participated in these 5 months of international missions, helping in business meetings in China, Madrid, Lisbon, Buenos Aires, and none of them had a language problem“, continued.

“We, by the way, are obliged to hold the meetings in Portuguese, because there is public money involved, and it is a representation of Brazil abroad.”, stated Viana.

On Monday (May 22), Judge Diana Wanderlei, from the 5th Federal Court of the Federal District, determined that Viana would leave Apex’s command for not having proven to know how to speak English fluently. Domain of the language was required when he took office, on January 3, 2023.

A AGU (Attorney General of the Union) filed on Wednesday (24.May) a request to suspend the decision. The request was accepted by the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) the following day.