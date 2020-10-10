Some establishments are at the limit of the rule and continue to receive clients.

Why do some bars remain open despite the restrictions? From Saturday October 10, new cities will have to close their drinking establishments to fight against Covid-19, but the rules are rather vague: between the brasseries which cook, the bars which have a catering section, it is sometimes very difficult to navigate, as much for the professionals as, sometimes, for the police officers themselves. Some managers rush into these small gaps to interpret these health restrictions in their own way.

In a district in the east of Paris, you quickly find a crowded terrace with only beers and cocktails on the tables. However, the servers have the rule in mind. “The bar-restaurant must be open and the normal bar closed. We are a brasserie, so we have the right to catering and that’s why we are open.”

Inside the bar, there are no customers, the service is good at the table and even to go to the toilet, we wait outside. There is also hydroalcoholic gel everywhere. Measures that make you rather confident this other server about a possible police check: “It’s not a resistance thing, but you have to work too.” He is well aware of being at the limit of the rule but “even if they are going to pass, they will not blame us for something”.

QA few streets further on, the atmosphere is calmer but the terrace just as full. Usually here, we do not eat, apart from a little cold meats, which is not considered catering according to the health regulations in force. Lthe waitress recognizes it, most bars remain open. “We also cook”, she explains before becoming hesitant when asked if she has a kitchen. HOrs micro, we are told that the slate announcing burgers and fries was brought out this week from the back of the cupboard to cut now in full view. However, if you order it, it will be taken out of the fridge and reheated in the microwave.

Another example in a bar-tabac in the heart of a chic district of Paris. The tables are well stored inside and the manager says he only sells coffee and juice to take away. However, he recognizes that if a customer requests a beer: “Usually I don’t, but if he’s a regular, yes”. In In this case, a group of ten colleagues toast standing next to it.