President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended Cuitláhuac Garcíawhom he classified as “a good ruler” in the state of Veracruz, assuring that he is not a “ratero” like his predecessors.

Highlighting the situation in the state of Tamaulipas, AMLO indicated that Américo Villarreal was a good governorcoming to carry out a transformation in one of the entities in which insecurity has increased considerably in recent years.

In this sense, he highlighted Cuitláhuac García, governor of the state of Veracruz, who, in consideration of the President Andres Manuelhad mediocre predecessors and thieves.

“They can say what they want but Cuitláhuac (García) is a good ruler, above all he is not a thief, that is very important. It is that he suffered from a mediocre governor and a thief, nothing that needs to be said because he forgets, ”said the chief executive.

“Since those governors (the predecessors) distributed money, cornstarch, they even burned incense, they applauded them,” he added.

The statements of AMLO They are given by the case of the ex-governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, whose administration was marked by being one of the ones that looted the treasury the most through diversions to ghost companies.

Duarte’s management meant one of the worst economic crises in the entity, according to the Universidad Veracruzana, in addition to being marked by corruption scandals and the murder of journalists.

In October 2016, at the end of his administration, an arrest warrant was issued against him for organized crime and an operation with resources of illicit origin. He was arrested in April 2017 in Guatemala and extradited to Mexico months later. In September 2018, he pleaded guilty to operating with resources of illicit origin and criminal association in order to reduce his sentence.