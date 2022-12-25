Alice Neri’s crime and her husband’s heartbreaking words about the first Christmas they will spend without her

These are days of great sadness that the family members of Alice Neri, this is because in addition to the agony of what happened, this will also be the first Christmas without her. For this reason, her husband wanted to remember her with words of affection and sweetness.

Nicholas Negrinitogether with his brother-in-law and mother-in-law, only asks that he come out there truth about what happened to the woman that night and above all about what the person who ended her life did.

In a new interview with The Rest of the Pugwanted to talk about the woman and what they did during these parties. The husband said:

This won’t be a Christmas for me, I don’t feel it. I didn’t want any presents. This year I have nothing to celebrate: I dedicate this Christmas exclusively to our daughter.

On Christmas Eve we never stayed at home, but she and I went out to dinner, because we had just gotten engaged on December 24, 2014. We spent Christmas day strictly with the family: all my relatives and Alice’s came to our house . We did the food and everyone brought something. This year the little one and I will spend Christmas at my parents’ house, then we will go to visit the relatives. For now I don’t feel like celebrating anything at home. It’s not the place day for now.

The crime of Alice Neri and the investigations

The crime of this 32-year-old young woman took place on the night of Friday 18 November. She had spent the evening with a work colleague in the Smart Café by Concordia.

However, it’s only when the man is gone that she is disappearance in nothing. The agents found her lifeless in the trunk of his car, now engulfed in flames.

The main suspect is a 29-year-old Tunisian man who lives in that area. The boy a few hours after the crime is fled away and lost track of him. The police managed to arrest him on the border between France and Switzerland, now it will only be there investigations to give further answers on what happened.