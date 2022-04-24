It’s not a joke. Laughter has a positive impact on people’s health. Therefore, whenever you can do it, even if you are in a “public” place and you avoid doing it, free yourself and burst out laughing, because laughing really does you good, especially when get rid of stress it is about.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the power of laughter benefits people’s health. He even assures that, in the short term, starting to laugh helps lighten the mental load and causes physical changes in the body, such as:

Benefits of laughter in the short and long term:

In it short term, laughter generates benefits by stimulating organs such as the heart, lungs and muscles. Much responds to the fact that it increases the intake of oxygen-rich air. It also increases the amount of endorphins used by the brain.

Other benefits of laughter in the short term are to combat stress, since a good laugh helps to raise first and then lower your heart rate and blood pressure. In addition, it stimulates circulation, something that helps muscles relax.

In it long termthe benefits of laughter are reflected in the improvement of immune system. This because positive thoughts neuropeptides that fight stress and other serious illnesses. Laughter, then, is a trigger for good chemical reactions in your body.

It also serves to calm some types of pain. Something you probably already knew is that laughter improves your general mood, making it easier for you to face complicated situations. Laughing also helps you connect better with other people.

Another favorable element that laughter brings to your Health It has to do with the mental part, because it improves your mood. Experts recommend that each person find things that make them laugh and keep them nearby, such as movies, books, photos, drawings, comedy videos, whatever helps.

In general, it is also advisable to meet people who are normally in a good mood and can spread positive moods, and with whom you can tell and listen to funny jokes or stories.

Laughter does not cure everything, nor is it valid to laugh at everything, such as doing it in inappropriate situations, such as when third parties can be hurt. It’s just a matter of applying common sense and generally having fun.