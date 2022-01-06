One of the most rejected films by the fandom of Akira toriyama is, without a doubt, Dragon ball evolution. Although, this production showed us that even Goku he has to study hard to get ahead, what not many know is that he did it in Mexico.

At which university in Mexico did the mighty Saiyan study? As the Youtuber Fedelobo on your channel FedeLive, the recording of Dragon ball evolution took place in the UNITEC, a private school south of the capital.

In fact, Fedelobo he went to check that the production of this film was at his university. But, he himself admits that this is not something very well known, because it was not something that attracted the attention of fans of the franchise.

Although, in the movie Dragon ball evolution they had to change the name of the university slightly to avoid any problems (perhaps, a surprise attack by Piccolo to the facilities). In live-action, this film appears under the name of Unitech High School.

Dragon Ball Evolution took place in Mexico

Perhaps, the name of this university of Mexico It is not something that Akira toriyama want to associate with your franchise. In fact, let’s remember that Dragon ball evolution it was a live-action adaptation that disgusted him. He did not like the final result of the film.

Although, according to Fedelobo, it is not so bad production in itself, Dragon ball evolution. Be that as it may, the UNITEC It was not the only place of Mexico where it was recorded, there were also shots of the Toulca’s snowy and the desert of Durango.

