Having all their training in the palm of their hand has become an essential aspect for most users, who want their cell phones to be not only a means to interact with the outside world and eliminate boredom, but also to be an entertainment center.

This is exactly what the Motorola Edge 40 Pro offers, a device that now It can be purchased from $8,999 in the virtual store of the same brand.following the launch of the Moto Edge 50.

He Motorola Edge 40 Prolaunched last year, has proven to be a formidable contender in the high-end smartphone range. Equipped with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM, This device ensures superior performance and unparalleled multitasking capabilities. Although it is not specifically marketed as a gaming phone, its ability to handle any video game is impressive.

The Edge 40 Pro’s 6.7-inch pOLED display, with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 165Hz refresh rateoffers a fluid and immersive visual experience. Whether for games, movies or web browsing, the image quality is exceptional. In addition, the Gorilla Glass 7 protection guarantees durability and resistance to shocks and falls.

The curved design of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also provides incredible comfort in the hand. This smartphone has been designed to offer an exceptional user experience, combining style and functionality in a single package.

The Edge 40 Pro’s camera setup is another of its strong points. With a main system of three 50MP lenses and a 60MP front camera, This device captures images with amazing detail. Advanced features such as optical image stabilization and instant focus with all pixels ensure sharp and vibrant photos, even in low light conditions.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro 4600 mAh batterytogether with 125W fast chargingensures long battery life and less downtime. Plus, IP68 certification provides water and dust resistance, adding an extra layer of durability for those with an active lifestyle.