Mexico.- 4T is a joke compared to the Bolshevik revolution, asserted Jorge Castaneda Gutman when talking about AMLO’s political testament and its comparison with that of Lenin.

During the program “It’s time to give your opinion”, broadcast last Monday, January 24 through Televisa’s YouTube channel, Jorge Castañeda Gutman gave his opinion on the Fourth Transformation (4T) and the political will of President López Obrador.

The 4T is a political project that seeks to transform Mexico in a more prosperous nation through focusing public policies at the service of the population in general, not a few wealthy, among other things.

This project is promoted mainly by the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has a huge list of well-positioned opponents in the media and national politics, including Jorge Castañeda Gutman.

After AMLO he got sick and healed from Covid-19, it was revealed that he had a political will, with which he sought to give continuity to the Fourth Transformation of Mexico, this was a topic of conversation in said program, and this will was compared with that of Lenín .

“Leo, it’s a good joke finally, it’s a fun, funny thing. Imagine, López Obrador is not intelligent enough and educated enough to know, Javier, us and many others today, were going to invoke the political testament of Lenín”, Jorge Castañeda Gutman replied to Leo Zuckerman.

Later, he emphasized that the Fourth Transformation, compared to the Bolshevik revolution, is a joke, since the 4T is a tiny matter in perspective.

“Let’s see, I say, the idea of ​​comparing the nonsense of the 4T with the Bolshevik revolution, I say well, it’s funny, what more can you say? One can agree with or against the Bolshevik revolution, that it was a hecatomb or that it was the worst, the best thing that has happened in the history of humanity”, said Jorge Castañeda Gutman about the Fourth Transformation.

Finally, he insisted that the Bolshevik revolution was a gigantic event in the history of the world, while the 4T that AMLO and his officials want to carry out is just a “gossip.”

“It was a historic, gigantic event, this is a joke, man! It’s the 4T, it’s a joke,” concluded Jorge Castañeda.