Minister of the Budget again criticizes the current level of the Selic and says that the country “does not support a development every year”

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebetonce again criticized the current level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, this Friday (July 14, 2023) and said that “it’s no use” the federal government launches the debt renegotiation program for individuals Desenrolla “with interest of 13.75%”.

“It’s no use doing Desenrola, making people’s lives easier –and we need it, the absolute majority of Brazilian families are indebted– present an efficient program in all aspects with interest of 13.75%, because then Brazil does not support a Desenrola every year”he told journalists before the last PPA (Pluriannual Plan) Participatory plenary, held in São Paulo (SP).

In June, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank) opted to maintain the basic interest rate at 13.75% per annum for the 7th consecutive meeting. Maintaining the level is constantly criticized by members of the government, including the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who want a percentage reduction.

According to Tebet, programs like Desenrola are made from “time to time within a reality”. He stated that the government needs “fiscal space” to invest”what we really need: health, education, infrastructure works”.

“We spend every year covering these people and these families because we are not having the conditions, in this case, because we are not managing to lower interest rates, which is, among other things, the true cause of the indebtedness of Brazilian families, there is no reason”he declared.

According to research carried out by CNDL (National Confederation of Store Managers) and by the SPC Brazil (Credit Protection Service), published by Power360in April 2023, the country recorded 66 million defaulters.

DEVELOPMENT STARTS ON MONDAY

The Desenrola program will start operations on Monday (17.Jul.2023), according to the Ministry of Finance ordinance published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) this Friday (July 14). According to the document (full – 65 KB), the authorization is valid for Track 2 of the federal government’s debt renegotiation program.

Range 2 includes those with a monthly income of up to R$20,000 and debts with banks. Renegotiations can be made between customers and the financial institutions in which the debts were contracted. The government will offer incentives to banks to increase the supply of credit.

Those with debts registered until December 31, 2022 and that are active can be renegotiated. Debtors will have a period of 12 months to pay.

The ordinance does not inform when the program will be available to debtors who are in Tier 1 – consumers in default after January 1, 2019 and who receive up to 2 minimum wages or are enrolled in the CadÚnico, the Single Registry for Social Programs of the government.