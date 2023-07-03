In celebration of the return of Jean Wyllys, PT president said that some deputies should also be ineligible

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), declared this Sunday afternoon (July 2, 2023) that it is no use for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “to cry” for having become ineligible. According to her, the former Chief Executive “does not know how to play the game with the rules of democracy” and therefore cannot “do politics”.

Gleisi’s statement was given during the celebration of the former deputy’s return Jean Wyllys to the country last Friday (30.jun), after a period living outside Brazil. The act was held at Eixão –one of the main thoroughfares in Brasília–, in Asa Norte, the only area where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) won in the Federal District during the 2022 elections. The road is closed on Sundays and holidays for recreational activities.

“Those who don’t do politics in democracy cannot do politics. You have to stay out of politics.”spoke Gleisi while the audience screamed “ineligible”.

The PT president also said that, in addition to Bolsonaro, some deputies should also become ineligible. According to the congresswoman, some of her colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies were “together” making articulations for the 8th of January, when protesters invaded and vandalized the buildings of the Three Powers.

“I still fear a very big fight, which is to win Bolsonarism, which is still encrusted in our society, still continues to pervert, continues to stimulate prejudice against freedoms”, added Gleisi. She also stated that it is necessary “undertake” the struggle for someone “Bolsonaro’s type” never again preside over Brazil.

Watch (2min50s):

In addition to Gleisi, deputies Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Erica Kokay (PT-DF) were also present at the event to honor the return of Jean Wyllys.

In 2019, the former deputy had been elected for the 3rd consecutive time, but decided to give up his mandate after claiming to have received death threats. Upon arriving in Brazil on Friday, Wyllys said on his Twitter profile that he was thrilled with “this cosmic justice”. On the same day, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided, by 5 votes to 2, to make Bolsonaro ineligible for 8 years.

In your profile on twitterGleisi spoke about the event and said that the “party” had a commitment “continued fight against the extreme right”.