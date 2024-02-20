The myth of submerging a wet iPhone in rice has been debunked by the Apple brand itself, challenging a belief that has been ingrained for many years in the minds of everyone who has an Apple device. Doing this viral trick will not get you back your electronic devices after a water mishap.

In an official statement, Apple has firmly denied this homemade method, arguing that putting an iPhone soaked in rice could even worsen its condition. According to the leading technology brand, tiny rice particles could enter the device, causing additional damage.

This revelation contradicts decades of popular advice that has circulated online and in popular culture about how to rescue a wet phone, since the trick not only emerged for Apple brand devices, but for others of any brand.

What was the advice? Using rice was considered a quick fix and economical to remove moisture from the device and prevent possible permanent damage.

Users should follow Apple's recommendations for drying a wet iPhone, avoiding the use of external heat sources and improper handling of the device. Theme photo: Unsplash.

Rice is not an absorbent, they say

Craig Beinecke, co-founder of TekDry supports Apple's position by stating that rice is not an effective absorbent in this situations. In fact, a study by TekDry showed that rice acted more slowly than simply leaving the phone alone, with only 13% of the water removed after 48 hours.

Given this revelation, iPhone users should rethink their recovery strategies if their device gets wet. Apple offers specific guidelines on how to proceed in these situations, including avoiding the use of external heat sources and tampering with the device.

With this official statement, Apple challenges a long-standing myth in the technology community and underlines the importance of following manufacturer recommendations in emergency situations. The company emphasizes the need to adopt effective and safe drying methods to protect the integrity of mobile devices in case of water accidents.