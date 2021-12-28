A recent study by the libertarian think tank Cato Institute ranked California 48th out of 50 US states for personal and economic freedom.

The study also analyzed fiscal and regulatory policies. For the first time, California’s population declined last year, resulting in the loss of a seat in the US Congress. In the third quarter of this year, an average of 150 thousand more people left the state, against 60 thousand net outflows in the first quarter of last year.

Between March 2020 and September 2021, there was a 38% reduction in the number of people who moved to the state. California is divided into 58 counties, and arrivals have declined in all of them.

As for the loss of personal and economic freedom, consider the following examples. As of late 2021, a publicly traded company headquartered in California must have between one and three women on its board, depending on the size of the business, or it must pay a $100,000 fine.

The proposal’s authors insist that female participation on boards of directors increases profits. Therefore, one wonders why companies do not simply dismiss male members of their management in favor of an all-female board.

The California Department of Education proposed a new standard for “fair math”. The California Political Review claims that the framework “promotes the concept that working to find a correct answer is an example of racism and white supremacy invading the classroom.”

Effective January 1, 2022, California’s new bacon law goes into effect. According to the Associated Press: “Simply put, the law requires that breeding pigs, laying hens and calf calves have enough room to stand and turn around. For pigs this means they can no longer be kept in narrow ‘gestation boxes’ and must have 24 square feet of usable space (2.2 square meters).” Producers anticipate shortages and more expensive bacon and pork products.

In October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, continuing his fight against “climate change,” signed a bill to eliminate the state’s gasoline-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers. Never mind that a spokesperson for the National Association of Landscaping Professionals said that a three-person landscaping team will need to carry 30 to 40 fully charged batteries to keep the equipment running for a full day’s work.

“These companies,” said the spokesperson, “will have to completely overhaul all of their facilities to be able to handle this huge change in voltage as (the batteries) will have to be charged every day.”

In addition, there is a new law that requires large toy stores to create “gender neutral” toy sections. Evan Low, Democratic Representative from California who co-authored the bill, said: “We need to stop stigmatizing what is acceptable for certain genders and just let kids be kids. My hope is that this project will encourage more companies in California and the US to avoid reinforcing harmful and outdated stereotypes.”

While Democratic lawmakers protect children from harmful and outdated stereotypes, many children who attend California public schools are unable to read or perform math within state proficiency levels, which are not particularly high.

In 2019, only half of children in public schools were proficient in reading, while only 40% were proficient in math.

California’s 7.3% unemployment rate is tied with Nevada’s for last place. In contrast, Texas and Florida record 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

Lee Ohanian, an economist at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), co-authored a report published in August on the tax and regulatory policies that are driving companies out of California at an unprecedented rate. The report concluded: “Unless public policy reforms reverse this course, California will continue to lose business, both large established companies and fast-growing young companies, some of which will become transformative giants tomorrow.”

California’s public policies are driving high-profile wealthy out of the state. Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world, is moving Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas. Musk, who says he will pay $11 billion in taxes this year, has already moved his home from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas.

Out of a population of nearly 40 million Californians, 1% of taxpayers account for nearly half of the state’s income tax revenues. And Musk, the biggest of the “1%”, just walked away.

© 2021 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in english.