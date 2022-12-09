With great emotion, Angelina recalls the death of her father Mango in front of her fellow Amici students: “All hell has broken loose”

Angelina Mango she is one of the students of Amici’s school in this year’s edition. It was impossible not to be talked about for her family bond with Pino Mango, the well-known singer who died in 2014 following an illness on stage. In an open-hearted chat with her fellow adventurers, the girl remembered her father and explained how she lived that sad period that followed mourning.

It was the evening of 7 December 2014 when Italian music lost, suddenly and absolutely unexpectedly, one of the artists most prolific, talented and loved in recent decades.

Pino Mango had celebrated his 60th birthday only a month earlier and that evening, that of December 7, 2014he was on a stage doing what he did best, that is giving breath to his voice and intoning melodies capable of moving.

Suddenly the songwriter accused a sickness and enlisted the help of his associates, who immediately rescued him and took him backstage.

The doctors tried everything to save him, but a few hours later the artist’s heart stopped forever.

No one has ever forgotten Mango, especially his own family memberswith his wife Laura and their children Filippo and Angelina above all.

The latter inherited the passion for music from her father and today she is a talented student of the school Friendsthe well-known Canale 5 talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi.

Angelina remembers her father Mango

In one of the many moments that Angelina Mango spent inside the house of Amici’s students, she wanted to open her heart to her classmates and remember his beloved father.

She said she was born in 2001 in Maratea, in Basilicata, in a family of musicians, since both her mother and father were singers. So too has she absorbed that passion. Then, regarding his father’s disappearance, he said:

I started scientific high school in September and my father died in December. He was 60 years old. He was heavy. All hell broke loose in my mind at the time, because then it was all under the cameras.

Angelina, her mom and brother soon after moved to Milanwhere she met her current boyfriend and has started living again.

One of his companions then asked him if he ever listens to his father’s songs and she replied: