NMC Healthcare Group – one of the largest healthcare services providers in the United Arab Emirates, “NMC” for short – today announced that it has changed the name of its Bareen International Hospital to the new name of NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed bin Zayed City.

The new name was announced at a ceremony held at the hospital, in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization, representatives of Abu Dhabi Police, the municipality, senior representatives of ADNOC, in addition to David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare Group, and employees of NMC Hospital. Royal – Mohammed bin Zayed City.

Giving the hospital the new name comes as part of a series of initiatives aimed at personalizing and enhancing patients’ experiences with the medical services that are provided in accordance with NMC’s ​​standards for distinguished quality, while the hospital continues to provide its comprehensive medical and surgical services for all medical specialties such as gynecology, obstetrics, and medicine. Internal medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, otolaryngology, pulmonology, and pediatrics, with plans to expand clinical services at the hospital in the coming months.

David Hadley said, during the celebration, saying: “We are proud and welcome the addition of this distinguished hospital to the NMC network, to continue its honorable journey of serving patients in Mohammed bin Zayed City under the new name. We renew our commitment to be the trusted and reliable partner for our patients in providing quality and personalized care.” To the unique needs of each of them, as is typical of NMC.”

For his part, Dr. Deb Makar, General Director of NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed bin Zayed City, added: “It is our pleasure to provide distinguished NMC services in Mohammed bin Zayed City. At NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Zayed City, you can Our dear patients benefit from more than 20 medical and surgical specialties to meet their health needs and receive expert, high-quality care that suits their individual needs.”

NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed bin Zayed City provides outpatient and inpatient services for adults and children, and includes more than 20 medical and surgical specialties in addition to urgent care, pharmacy, and diagnostic services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About “NMC”:

“NMC” is the largest integrated healthcare network in the private sector in the United Arab Emirates and the third in the Sultanate of Oman. The company includes more than 13,000 employees, and records approximately 5.5 million patient visits annually through its comprehensive network that includes 85 health facilities, including: Medical centers, long-term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home care services. Over the past 48 years, NMC has been able to gain the trust of millions of people by providing personalized care and thanks to sincere interest and deep commitment to the health and well-being of members of the communities in which it provides its services.