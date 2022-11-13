The Attorney General of Mazatlán, Claudia Magdalena Cárdenas Díaz, reported yesterday that new complaints were filed with the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office and the Internal Control Body of the Government of Mazatlán for alleged crimes of improper exercise of public service and irregular performance of the public function by José Ángel Tostado Quevedo, former director of the Municipal Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlán, and whoever is responsible. Cárdenas added that these complaints were made two or three days ago, that is, back on Wednesday. The matter of the management of Tostado Quevedo is a thorny issue, which came “together with” the controversies raised by the management of then mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez, his boss, and who defended Tostado tooth and nail, for being a of those closest to you. He says the saying that “better late than never”, perhaps these complaints should have been made by the attorney general beforehand, but well, they have just been made. There are only those who hope that Tostado Quevedo will not be “punished” by some Undersecretary of State… as in the Sectur, for example.

As the municipal president or the governor have done, councilors of the City Council have released their reports of work carried out this year. With this type of activity, the mayors show the work carried out for the population, precisely before those who gave them their trust in the last elections. In the week that has just ended, the councilor Roberto Rodríguez Lizárraga, like the mayor Jesús Osuna Lamarque, released their respective reports, which could not miss invited politicians. These types of actions will increase as the voting period for the Municipal Presidency approaches.

They say that promises do not impoverish, and it is definitely true, although we hope that the commitments that Mayor Édgar González acquires with citizens, businessmen and political groups on a daily basis will be fulfilled, otherwise the confidence and tranquility that his appointment gave will weaken. . Yesterday he met with the hoteliers of the Association of Hotels and Tourist Companies of Mazatlan, they immediately raised the needs that he observes the port has not only as inhabitants, but from the tourist vision. To begin with, they asked for ordering of the beaches, which for a long time there has been a lack of control in the issuance of permits and authorizations to sell and play music at different times, they spoke of the noise pollution that exists throughout the city and concluded with the need to improve the image of the port, this is more hygiene, order and a solution to road chaos. The mayor’s commitment was to attend to the proposals, but changing habits and customs that have long been ingrained among citizens and some tourists cannot be overnight, it takes time.

The march for democracy is said to be ready to have a presence in much of the country. We’ll see tomorrow, for now in Mazatlan many say they’re going to go, but no one has formally called, we’ll see tomorrow the civil union.