Greenpeace has displayed a banner this Thursday on the facade of the El Corte Inglés building in Nuevos Ministerios, in Madrid, to denounce climate change and the use of fossil fuels. The climbers of the environmental organization have lowered themselves from more than 25 meters high and have adapted the iconic message of the brand “It’s already spring” to “It’s NEVER spring anymore”. Greenpeace’s objective, according to its statement, is: “To warn about how climate change, caused by fossil fuels, is modifying the climate, aggravating extreme weather events and diluting the transition seasons, spring and autumn.”
The organization relies on the data provided by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) to warn of the danger posed by climate change. Today’s summer spans five weeks longer than it did in the early 1980sand 2022 was the hottest year of the last 107, with 4,700 people dying as a result of the different heat waves suffered by Spain, according to the AEMET.
Greenpeace is committed to a future of the planet that involves protecting biodiversity and designing a new energy system in which dirty fuels -coal, oil, gas and uranium- are definitively replaced by renewable energies. And oriented towards a just transition that guarantees access to renewable and affordable energy for everyone, according to its website. “That is the reason why today, World Meteorological Day, we have wanted to make visible one of the biggest crises that humanity is currently facing to call for action before it is too late,” said Pedro Zorrilla Miras, Responsible for Greenpeace’s Climate Change campaign.
You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter
Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her.
Leave a Reply