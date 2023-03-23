Greenpeace has displayed a banner this Thursday on the facade of the El Corte Inglés building in Nuevos Ministerios, in Madrid, to denounce climate change and the use of fossil fuels. The climbers of the environmental organization have lowered themselves from more than 25 meters high and have adapted the iconic message of the brand “It’s already spring” to “It’s NEVER spring anymore”. Greenpeace’s objective, according to its statement, is: “To warn about how climate change, caused by fossil fuels, is modifying the climate, aggravating extreme weather events and diluting the transition seasons, spring and autumn.”

On World Meteorological Day, Greenpeace climbers have climbed down from the El Corte Inglés building in Nuevos Ministerios, in Madrid, where they have displayed a banner adapting the brand’s iconic message “It’s already spring” to “It’s NEVER spring anymore” . Pablo Blazquez The objective of the banner is to warn about how climate change, caused by fossil fuels, is modifying the climate and diluting the transition seasons, spring and autumn. Pablo Blazquez The current summer covers five weeks more than at the beginning of the 1980s and 2022 was the hottest year of the last 107, with 4,700 people dying as a result of the different heat waves that Spain suffered, according to the data provided by the State Agency of Meteorology. The environmental organization relies on this information to warn of the danger posed by climate change. Pablo Blazquez Several Greenpeace people, dressed in red overalls, hold signs denouncing fossil fuels as a cause of climate destruction. While one of them goes down the facade of the building. Pablo Blazquez Several pedestrians observe the action of Greenpeace. In this place was also Pedro Zorrilla Miras, head of the Greenpeace Climate Change campaign, who has indicated: “Today, World Meteorological Day, we wanted to make visible one of the biggest crises that humanity is currently facing to make a call to act before it’s too late,” said Pedro Zorrilla Miras, head of Greenpeace’s Climate Change campaign. Pablo Blazquez (Greenpeace) Four members of the organization climbed on the roof of the entrance to El Corte Inglés, holding a banner with the message: “Fossil fuels destroy the climate.” The fire brigade and two pedestrians watch it from the sidewalk. Pablo Blazquez Greenpeace climbers descend from more than 25 meters high, by the facade of El Corte Inglés in Nuevos Ministerios, in Madrid. The action of the environmental group is aimed at calling for a just transition to ensure access to renewable and affordable energy for everyone. Pablo Blazquez

Greenpeace is committed to a future of the planet that involves protecting biodiversity and designing a new energy system in which dirty fuels -coal, oil, gas and uranium- are definitively replaced by renewable energies. And oriented towards a just transition that guarantees access to renewable and affordable energy for everyone, according to its website. “That is the reason why today, World Meteorological Day, we have wanted to make visible one of the biggest crises that humanity is currently facing to call for action before it is too late,” said Pedro Zorrilla Miras, Responsible for Greenpeace’s Climate Change campaign.

