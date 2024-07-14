Not having to look at pictures of idyllic beaches while spending July at the office, not knowing who an ex is spending the summer with, or ignoring the constant criticism from friends. trolls to your favorite singer. Identify what makes you feel bad and take measures to avoid it. In a hyper-connected world, applications and social networks are a way to stay up to date and interact, but they can also cause problems. Among them, being exposed to information, people or ideas that are harmful to you. And that is where the blocking tool comes in, which allows you to filter communications, interactions and helps the user control their privacy. “Blocking is the first rule of self-respect so that you are not hurt. Blocking is a form of self-care,” says Lara Ferreiro, a psychologist at Ashley Madison, destroying with her words the belief that some have that blocking on social networks such as WhatsApp is a childish act.

The US surgeon general warned last year, Vivek Murthythe country’s top health official, who said that while social media can be good for some people it also poses “a profound risk of harming” mental health and well-being. Last June Murthy went further, and in a column published in The New York Times proposed a measure to prevent the increase in mental health problems among young people due to social networks: “The time has come to demand a warning from the surgeon general on social media platforms, indicating that their use is associated with significant damage to the mental health of adolescents.”

According to a study published in June by GfK DAMthe official gauge of digital audiences in Spain, Spanish society spends 46 minutes a day on social networks. This figure is the average, but the study reflects that the figure increases considerably when talking about the youngest, the Z generation (those born between 1994 and 2010): they can spend up to 36 hours a month using social networks compared to 10 hours and 10 minutes for the rest. And there is a lot of toxicity on these networks, generated by the humans who interact on them, as found last March in a new study published in the scientific journal Nature, which analyzed 500 million messages on different platforms over 34 years. “Toxicity is a natural result of arguments on-lineregardless of the platform,” said Walter Quattrociocchi, professor at the University of La Sapienza (Rome) and co-author of the study The country.

To avoid falling into these toxic spirals, the ability to block, both on social networks and in applications such as WhatsApp, can be of great help, as long as it is used in the right way, experts point out. Because it is important not to turn the act of blocking into a weapon with which to attack others. Psychologist Lara Ferreiro explains that this sometimes happens, because there are narcissistic people who block to trigger “the punishment of silence.” Therefore, effective responsibility is essential to block without making the blocked person feel bad, a clear reflection of emotional immaturity. “Those who block to try to avoid conflicts see blocking as an express solution. Blocking serves to protect oneself from certain situations, but it should not be done as a punishment or as something impulsive, as it must be something thoughtful and calculated. In addition, those who are blocked, in the event that they are later unblocked, will have an anchored resentment,” she adds.

Privacy, security

For many people, this action is a tool of control that can also function as a formula for setting limits, allowing each person to control who has access to their personal information, posts and updates. In this way, each person decides who they want to interact with and who they prefer to keep away. When Elon Musk suggested last year that he was going to eliminate the blocking option on his social network X, the debate erupted: many users claimed their right to block, to avoid seeing certain ideas and messages. “A ban on blocking violates the right to privacy, because we have the right not to expose ourselves to content and people on social networks,” stressed an article at the time. The Prindle Institute for Ethics. He also stressed that blocking could be “necessary for safety, because blocking some users to prevent future cases of harassment or hate helps mental health.”

This is something that can be applied in different contexts, from protecting oneself against possible attacks due to ideological positions to seeking to remain isolated in cases of emotional breakups. The study The Facebook Paths to Happiness reveals that maintaining virtual contact with an ex-partner could increase sexual desire towards that person and make you miss the relationship and Amy Chan, responsible for Renew Breakup Bootcamp —a four-day retreat that can cost over 4,000 euros and is aimed at getting over a breakup— explains that to avoid returning to old patterns, it is vital to block your partner’s number and social profiles for at least one to two months after the breakup, since continuing to see an ex-partner’s content can obstruct the healing process and make recovery after the separation more difficult. “Seeing the person constantly can make you feel a false sense of closeness that is not helpful if you are trying to break the emotional bond. In these cases, it can be interesting to tell the other person about the need to block, so that they do not feel it as an attack,” adds psychologist and sexologist Arola Poch.

Block vs. mute

Many times, the act of blocking is not something definitive, says Sergio Magán, a Social Media consultant. “It can serve as an escape valve for a while and then reverse the situation. We could call it ‘taking a break’. Someone is overwhelmed by another person or by their content and to avoid personal confrontation, they silence or block them for a while, until the situation passes,” he says. He considers that this is a positive technological advance with which to foster healthier relationships and have a better experience in the digital environment that can later be transferred to the real one. “The fundamental thing is to protect our well-being and if necessary, we should not hesitate to use these tools,” he points out.

Making the decision to stop the flow of information or communication with others for a period of time does not have the same meaning, nor does it require the same effort, for all generations. Fátima Martinez López, a consultant specializing in marketing and social networks, indicates that generation Z is very used to blocking and that while blocking in real life is usually forever, digital blocking can be momentary. “Being able to block is good to avoid being or feeling attacked. But as we have said, silencing is also great, because it can cause fewer problems than blocking, since by silencing, the other person does not find out and therefore, a conflict is not generated,” she says.

Experts also insist that we must avoid self-deception. Do not block in order to later try to see that information in other ways: it is important not to resort to fake accounts – it is estimated that Instagram has 95 million fake profiles, a figure that represents approximately 9.5% of the total user base – to continue observing the content that the person who has been blocked uploads to their networks, something that is more common than it might seem and that even the model Kendall Jenner has admitted to doing. “Blocking brings peace and is vital for mental health. It is essential to stop feeling guilty about blocking, as it helps to stop emotional addiction,” stresses psychologist Lara Ferreiro.

In many cases, turning off is the only way to stay on.