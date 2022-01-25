And the American network “CNN” stated in a report that the most characteristic of this village is that it does not speak Italian, although it is considered Italian.

In order for visitors to reach this village, they have to travel to the Turin region by plane, then take a train or bus.

Upon reaching the village, visitors are surprised that the residents of the village do not speak Italian, and may wonder if they are really in Italy or have left it.

The inhabitants of the village of Sancto Lucio de Comboscoro speak the Provencal language, an ancient dialect of Latin dating back to the Middle Ages, and its origin is the Occitan region in France.

This language is also used in the Occitanie region of France.

About 30 people live in the Italian village, and life is not easy for the residents, as they live on caring for livestock, which are under attack by wolves.

Electricity is often cut off for up to weeks in the winter, and there is little internet connection.

However, the isolated Italian village is an ideal destination for tourists, overlooking peaceful mountain meadows and fields of bright purple roses.

On the horizon, visitors can enjoy a view of the enchanting Alps.

The calm here is unparalleled, as there are no bars, restaurants, or major markets, and one may hear a slight clamor here when some visitors go on fishing trips or the residents organize a folkloric show.