August 28, 2019: Eliott Schonfeld begins construction of the raft at Dégrad Claude, where Raymond Maufrais’s notebook was found. (ELIOTT SCHONFELD ADVENTURER)

Eliott Schonfeld left alone at the age of 27, in the footsteps of Raymond Maufrais, a young resistance fighter, who, in 1950, tried to cross French Guiana from west to east alone. Of him, we only found his travel diary, lost, in the middle of the forest …

“Come on boy, endure the bad times while waiting for the good ones. Everything passes. You live the most beautiful adventure of your life, the one that you will be able to tell your grandchildren, if one day you have any, as a storytelling guide fairies. Walk barefoot, dressed in the simple calimbé (traditional garment of the Amerindians of Guyana), tan your skin in the sun, harden your hands, your feet. (…) Think that you are in the bush and that you run through the woods to live freely and educate you again. “

Explorer Eliott Schonfeld can easily identify with this excerpt from the story Adventures in Guyana by Raymond Maufrais, who decided in 1950 to cross part of the Amazon to meet an isolated tribe and find his forgotten instincts.

Raymond Maufrais died at 23 in this jungle, it is an Indian Émérillon who miraculously found his notebook a few months after his disappearance. “Reading his book was such a shock, it changed my life, and unconsciously I said to myself that I had to go save Raymond Maufrais, at least symbolically”, says Eliott Schonfeld.

A knife, a machete, a lighter, a tarpaulin, a hammock, a camera and a satellite phone, so much for the equipment of the expedition.

“During the whole first part of the trip, I went up the Waki ​​River in a canoe. And so, three quarters of the time, I was in the water pushing and lifting my canoe to pass all those rapids. . “

The first days on the Waki ​​river: there are many rapids, Eliott Schonfeld spends his time with his feet in the water, towing the canoe. (Eliott Schonfeld adventurer)

In the jungle, Eliott does not have the impression of extracting himself from the world, but on the contrary of entering the world by accepting the limits imposed by the just laws of nature. And the reality is sometimes beyond the imagination. Especially when the jungle literally covers the river with its branches and lianas.

“And those were very scary times, because you feel lost, locked in, and therefore you have to go with the machete.”

The jungle invades the river, Eliott Schonfeld must fight to create a passage. (Eliott Schonfeld adventurer)

The notion of time is guided by the sun, by the cry of animals that emerge at different times, it is the clock of living things. And when Eliott couldn’t see the tree-covered sky, there were the fireflies.

“I have never seen so many fireflies in my life! They replaced the stars and I had the impression that there were flying stars, which shone brilliantly and circled around my hammock.”

August 21, 2019: Eliott Schonfeld is awakened by a leaf frog. (Eliott Schonfeld adventurer)

Between two rainstorms, you also have to hang your hammock where the ants have not taken up residence. “This is what can take the most head in the Amazon, because unlike mosquitoes that can be stopped with a mosquito net, there are ants, which are the size of half a millimeter, and it can be – to be the ones who hurt the most besides. “

And what thrills the adventurer the most is to observe all these animals and relearn, as he says, to live on earth. “That is to say, relearn to live in harmony with what surrounds us, and try to reconnect with knowledge that man has known and experienced 99.9% of his history.”

100 grams of white rice, shells or quack (cassava flour), Eliott takes only one meal per day. When that day comes when he feels, for seven hours, an excruciating pain at the bottom of his stomach. He sees himself dying. “Maybe it was a very short infection, I don’t know, anyway after living that night I had a fury to live, and I’ve never walked so fast in the jungle . “

“Go ahead or die”, as Maufrais wrote. The best defense against hard knocks and panic attacks is humor. “I used to laugh with the monkeys when I ran into them, they didn’t understand all my jokes, but it was going well.”

August 22, 2019: “the day my body let go and I thought I was dead” remembers Eliott Schonfeld. (Eliott Schonfeld adventurer)

And he succeeded in building a bamboo raft, where Raymond Maufrais had failed. “Maufrais ended up very emaciated, very weakened, so much so that in fact he decided to give up all his things, including his notebook, and go swimming, and he probably died two or three days later.”

August 29, 2019: meeting with the anaconda, the king of the river, on Tamouri cove. (Eliott Schonfeld adventurer)

After 46 days spent alone in the jungle, escorted by anacondas, Eliott Schonfeld meets three Indians from the Teko tribe. At that point, he knows he has succeeded. A year and a half after this expedition to the Amazon, he has only one desire: to return there.

“But having learned all these things, that is to say more under the same conditions. I would like to return to live with the Indians to learn to hunt, to build a bow, to sin, to watch as they watch. … “

