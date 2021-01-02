The sailor Capucine Trochet on her sailboat, Tara Tari. (Capucine TROCHET)

“This trip started when I was in my hospital bed, it’s true that in this kind of situation we experience motionless journeys, where the mind flies and travels. And it is necessary in any case. for me it was. “

While crossing the Atlantic by sailboat, Capucine Trochet learns that she suffers from Elhers-Danlos syndrome. A genetic disease that causes dislocations and dislocation of the joints. In his book “Tara Tari, my wings, my freedom”, the 39-year-old sailor offers a tale of travel and deep resilience, where she tells the beginning of her story with Tara Tari. Her orange sails, banana shape, she immediately falls in love with this fishing sailboat built in Bangladesh with jute and salvaged materials. “When I saw it, it was obvious, it was this DIY boat that I needed. It looks all damaged, so I say to myself ” we are actually the same. ” And it fits. to everything I love about his mind and his philosophy. “

The sailboat Tara, Tari entrusted by the navigator engineer Corentin de Chatelperron to Capucine Trochet. (Capucine TROCHET)

It’s decided, Capucine will cross the Atlantic with Tara Tari! Is she really going to do it? While she barely stands on her legs, isn’t she putting herself in danger? Comments are rife. His adventure frightens or fascinates. After seven months spent in a rehabilitation center in Brittany, Capucine repairs the boat for three months. “I patched it up, then it’s this boat that kind of touched me up too. It’s true that we went to experience something together. That’s why I find it complicated to hear people say that my adventure was an escape… For me, it’s really anything but that, on the contrary it was a way on the contrary to reconnect with life. And so I did not leave to challenge anything, I left to live something. I did not leave to flee but on the contrary to find. “

Capucine uses its old crutches to hold the mast upright. She breaks her tailbone but nothing seems to stop her. She will go as she says “make the Atlantic smile”. The navigator Marc Guillemot is one of the first to encourage it. “I don’t know today if without the disease I would have had this energy, then. I felt that I needed to move forward, to do something with my hands , after having traveled in my head a lot. And I think that when we set achievable goals, we advance much faster and better. For example, I was not saying to myself I am going to cross the Atlantic, I was like “I’m going to get on the boat, or I’ll be able to screw this nut.” From small things to small things, I was moving forward. If we can congratulate ourselves on every little thing that happens in a day, then the next day we feel even stronger. And that’s how in three months I managed to get better and make Tara Tari float. “

Three months of work to prepare Tara Tari for the crossing of the Atlantic. (Capucine TROCHET)

October 15, 2011 the boat is in the water, departing from the port of La Ciotat, in the south of France. A sailing trip. Capucine Trochet goes to sea with the same enthusiasm as a dive into loving arms. At sea, Capucine feels so good that she forgets her leg pain. “Ah, that’s a marvelous power of the sea, I think it’s really a place of well-being despite the storms and the hard knocks, the fatigue, the cold. But after seven months spent in my bed, three months of operation and three months of construction was visceral, I had to leave now. The contract with myself is simple: if I’m afraid or if I have no more fun, I stop. “

Capucine Trochet during her Atlantic crossing aboard her small fishing sailboat built in Bangladesh. (Capucine TROCHET)

Play “the Mysterious Cities of Gold” on the harmonica, look at the clouds to plan your days, take two five-minute naps at night, paint watercolors with rust, reread the mountain stories of Frison-Roche by the light of his oil lamp; chat with dolphins. But also scoop hundreds of liters of water in the strong wind; fail to be swallowed by a cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea; weather a storm in the Strait of Gibraltar.

“On board, we didn’t have a VHF. And it was completely crazy with walls of water, the boat at one point left lifted by a wave, we must have fallen eight meters. But in the moment, you are so focused that you don’t let fear get the better of you. “ Moreover, Capucine believes that no storm will be more violent than what she endured on land because of her illness.

Capucine Trochet aboard her sailboat, Tara Tari. (Capucine TROCHET)

“In the Mediterranean, it takes me about 15 minutes for a small dot on the horizon to be a freighter in my position so I can’t afford to sleep any more. We’re soaked, moving all the time, me. I know the sounds of my boat by heart so listening I know if there is a problem. “ To new technologies which she uses moderately, Capucine prefers to use her five senses to navigate. Tara Tari means “quickly” in Bengali. Fun for the one who praises slowness. “It is true that my trip was slow but it allowed me to share days next to turtles.” As for performance, it consists of connecting with oneself. “This is life, everything I have experienced on board, with love and intensity.” For the sailor, “to come closer to the heart of the world is to come closer to oneself and to the great whole to which we belong.”

Tara Tari is currently moored in Guadeloupe, Capucine Trochet plans to leave with him as soon as possible.

His dearest wish for 2021? “Let everyone feel the sweetness to try to find themselves. Now more than ever to listen to each other to find their well-being.”

