Musical forest bath in the Compiègne forest. (Ludovic Leleu / Festival des Forets de Compiègne)

How about taking a musical forest bath? A hike-concert aimed at well-being. An original concept to discover in Saint-Jean-Aux-Bois, a charming little village in the Oise, an hour’s drive from Lille and Paris.

The sweet notes of the two nomadic guitarists added to the caressing voice of the guide: this hike promises to be soothing. “I ask you to focus on your breathing first. Breathe in through your nose, then breathe out through your mouth … ”

Cathy de Késel is a sophrologist. With the help of movements inspired by yoga and visualization exercises, she offers us to harmonize our body and our mind by listening to our feelings. Goal ? “Take the time to recharge your batteries, to let go and to regenerate yourself.”

Walk slowly, open your senses and hear the sound of acorns falling from the branches, observe the oaks and the charms that inhabit the forest of Compiègne. “What is the most awakened sense for you? “, asks the sophrologist. “The smell !” It is the most primitive sense.

For another participant, it is rather sight and hearing: “we discover extraordinary colors: this green and this yellow mixed. And we cross the ferns, it’s magnificent! There is a tropical side that surprises us. And we have the impression that the wind sounds like applause or the surf from the sea. It’s amazing the power that music has over nature in fact. And as soon as you hear it, you feel like you are living memories. “

The guitars resonate in the forest of Compiègne. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

Listening to music while being attentive to all its subtleties. On the wind slide, music also escorts our imagination. “Music strikes our deep strings and it also awakens beauty”, emphasizes Cathy de Késel. Guitarists Isabelle Chomet and Bertrand Cazé adapt the movements of their pieces to the different stages of our walk. That morning, they take us to Spain.

“It’s a Spanish dance by Enrique Granados, the Andalusian. In popular music, there is the evocation of nature. Moreover, from the outset, the interaction is obvious because we have sometimes the feeling that the birds are responding to us. It is a very pleasant inspiration. ”

When all of a sudden… “Look! Shh …” A deer has just roared and is looking at us 50 meters away. Magnificent !

Recharge your batteries among the trees during a musical bath in the forest. (Ludovic Leleu / Compiègne Forest Festival)

“Observe its roots and its trunk…” Here we are invited to hug a tree, it is the famous “tree hugging”. “And stay connected to your breathing.” The number two is painted on the trunk of the beech that we hug. To be two… two beings… funny analogy. “Take the time to feel what is going on within you. ” A flamenco lullaby by Federico Garcia Lorca finishes coaxing us.

“In a way, it’s about rocking a tree, or it’s the tree that rocks you”, smile the guitarist duettists. Then, a short nap in front of a multi-century oak tree. It would have been planted in 1226 by the monks of the abbey of Saint-Jean.

The director of the Compiègne Forest Festival, Alexandra Letuppe offers these musical baths all year round. “So it’s a real concert in the forest and a personal progression, with the impression of being in an indoor concert hall, a very personal journey of introspection.”

Chakras well open, the journey of the senses continues at the inn table, The good idea, two steps away. The “haute couture” dishes are prepared with vegetables from the garden. A parade of subtle flavors that cannot be avoided.

Cucumber starter served at the Auberge, A la bonne Idée, in Saint-Jean-aux-Bois. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

Nestled in the forest, Saint-Jean-aux-Bois, a small village of some 200 souls, is home to a primitive Gothic-style abbey church built by the Benedictines and made famous by the painter Utrillo. “During the revolution, explains our guide Blandine, this village was no longer called Saint-Jean but “solitude”. So the inhabitants were called the loners, and they kept that name. “

How good it is sometimes to become lonely …

Musical bath price: 40 euros. Information: 03.44.40.28.99.

Calendar available on www.festivaldesforets.fr

Next walk: Saturday October 17 in Saint-Jean-aux-Bois. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. departure from the abbey. With flautist Maria-Pia Bonanni and guitarist Bertrand Cazé.

www.oisetourisme.com