Mortagne-au-Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

Hiking in the forest, crossing its orchards, skimming its garage sales… And “septembrer” or “octobrer” in its golden light. Le Perche is a dream. “The crossing of the Perche is magnificent! Because they are hills so you have points of view and perspectives that open onto the countryside, which are truly sublime.”

La Ferté-Vidame in the Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

Installed in the Perche for fifteen years, Pierre-Yves Bonnot play the guides. This artist takes us first to Saint-Mard-de-Réno. “It is a small village of 450 inhabitants. It is at the foot of the Réno-Valdieu forest, a classified national forest. Absolutely beautiful, it is a forest of beeches and oaks with extremely bright undergrowth. made up of ferns, with also remarkable oaks which are hundreds of years old, some were even planted during the reign of Louis XIV. There is a whole route to admire them. “ With exceptional walks to do also starting from Saint-Marc de Réno thanks to the GR 22, which leads to Mont Saint-Michel.

Pierre-Yves makes us discover his workshop open to the public in its 18th century Percheron farmhouse. It illustrates the pages of old books. “I paint nature in gouache. And, especially afterwards, I rework all the coat effects when it comes to small animals, and the plumage when it comes to birds, I rework in pencil.”

Then we join Saint-Langis-lès-Mortagne, where the factory of Cire Trudon renowned for its high-end candles. Laurence Samson greets clients in the showroom. “Since February 2020, the company is very proud to be part of the living heritage,” she says. In business since 1643, he is the oldest wax maker in the world. The origin of Trudon? “He was a grocer called Claude Trudon. In his back room, he made candles for the Palace of Versailles.” First candle at 33 euros, it climbs up to 450 euros. The blown glass container is made in Vinci (Tuscany), Italy. Great art.

The Balmain candle by Trudon. (Ingrid Pohu)

A stone’s throw away, you are in Mortagne-au-Perche, birthplace of philosopher Alain (real name Émile-Auguste Chartier; 1868-1951). A museum is also dedicated to him.

The house of the philosopher Alain, in Mortagne-au-Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

In this city of character, the white stone houses are coated with lime, the tiles are in terracotta.

In the medieval city of Mortagne-au-Perche, in Orne. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

Formerly, Mortagne-au-Perche was a wealthy city. “Because the city was oriented towards the linen cloth trade, there was an enormous production of linen throughout the surrounding countryside, underlines Pierre-Yves Bonnot. Wealthy traders made their fortune and acquired positions from the king and to ennoble. “ Mortagne-au-Perche has very beautiful 18th century mansions. “With carriage doors with sculpted pediments. Behind it, you have to imagine that there is a small courtyard, which allowed carriages to park. Often, they have very beautiful gardens with French-cut boxwood”, continues the artist.



And here we shop! That day, a giant pierrot from the 1950s sits in front Dominique Pierre’s shop: he is a butcher in the morning, second-hand dealer in the afternoon.

Go hunting in Mortagne-au-Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

In his shop, there are a lot of angels. “I just found one in bronze, smiles this very friendly shopkeeper. Rattan is working very well at the moment, so is the garden, all that is wrought iron. Young people are also hunting, they are looking for objects from the 50s right now. “

In the second-hand dealer Dominique PIERRE’s shop, in Mortagne-au-Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

The central square serves as a market place on Saturday mornings, with many local producers, where we meet many Parisians. “These are often young city-dwellers who retrain in market gardening. And the health crisis has reinforced this trend with Parisians, who not only want to come at weekends, but increasingly want to settle in Perche. , and obviously it is felt on the local economy “, explains Pierre-Yves Bonnot.



The cloister of Mortagne-au-Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

In the old hospital building Marguerite of Lorraine, through a very small and very discreet door, you reach a magnificent 16th century cloister with wooden frames. And from there, we push open the door of the old convent chapel. Superb! “One can observe the vault in the hull of an inverted boat, very characteristic of the churches of Perche. This vault is in chestnut, it is painted over its entire surface with medallions and religious decorations.”

Hotel-Restaurant Le Tribunal, in Mortagne-au-Perche. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

We stay at the Tribunal hotel-restaurant, from 99 euros per night in the heart of an old half-timbered house. Located close to the former remand center, Sylvain Ortis is the boss. “Before being called the hotel-restaurant of the tribunal, here it was called” Jean qui rit, Jean qui pleure “, he specifies. Because as you can imagine, when you get out of court, you either laugh or cry. “

Here, in any case, we smile. Or that we are … perched!

