The double bubble of the lake. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

These lodging, respectful of eco-responsible tourism, provide the consolation of a 4-star lodge. They’re put in in Brinon-sur-Sauldre, within the division of Cher. Ingrid Pohu examined the Bulle du Lac.

Brinon-sur-Sauldre is positioned 180 km from the capital, permit round two hours by automobile. Or 1h27 by practice, Paris-Lamotte Beuvron, then 20 minutes by highway. However when you arrive on the Bulles de Sologne web site, you turn off the engine.

“Right here, we simply have electrical carts. After which every bubble has its personal bikes, so everybody rides in a hybrid bike on the 60 hectare property with seven bubbles. So persons are not on prime of one another”, explains proprietor Vincent Vermot des Roches. In these woods, hidden on the finish of a wild path, the web community is weak, even zero. “In 5 years, I’ve solely been requested as soon as if there was wifi! Right here, folks come to disconnect”, he insists.

Right here, now we have a foot in Sologne and a foot in Berry. “And the true historic Sologne is 50 km by 60 km, it’s a very small nation, the place life is nice. We have now lots of wild boars, deer, and now we have already had deer come to roast right here. it’s for you, and your bubble is 2 km from the doorway, in the midst of the woods. “

On the location of Bulles de Sologne, we flow into in electrical carts. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

And hop ! We climb in an electrical cart to succeed in the lake bubble. In the course of the ferns, we will see a doe. Then tadam! Within the coronary heart of the forest, a double PVC bubble on stilts seems. Seems to be like a flying saucer!

Positioned on a wood platform, it’s accessed by a pontoon. “A bubble is between 6 and seven meters in diameter”, specifies the grasp of the premises who himself designed his distinctive bubbles. Inside, two areas of 20 m²: a really snug front room, completely clear, and a comfy bed room with a view of the sky.

This massive balloon incorporates over 1000 cubic meters of air. And within the occasion of a windstorm “it is not shifting.”

Lake on the location of the Sologne bubbles. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

And right here we’re alone. Not a cat round. And no neighbor inside 200 meters. Lastly, it relies on which neighbors we’re speaking about! Between canine and wolf, we’re hailed by the Whats up. Jays and owls have additionally taken up residence in “our” wooden. And within the pond reverse, the frogs are extra talkative than magpies. For dinner, a basket awaits us in a protected. Lentils from Berry, chilly meats from Nouan-le-Fuzelier, goat cheese from Selles-sur-Cher, Tatin tart from La Motte-Beuvron. In locavore mode, we devour.

Within the dry bogs, put in 20 meters away, shovel and shavings are used. Right here, rainwater feeds the “bathhouse” with bathe. Right here, we apply accountable and ecological tourism: no pesticides, no ozone remedy, A or triple A tools, low voltage lighting …

At nightfall, we exit to hunt the large bear. Wrapped in a blanket, we lie down subsequent to our bubble listening to the “animal carnival”. After midnight, we peer into the sky from our king dimension mattress. Indoor temperature: 24 levels. When all of the sudden, a robust gentle like “The Invaders” wakes us up. Already the solar? And no, shock! It is the Moon! Absolutely excited by its virtually full illuminated face, animals then have interaction in a cruel battle. Or wouldn’t it be wild boars come to roll within the clay?

Within the early morning, sucked exterior by the contemporary air and the dewy gentle, we observe the mist over the lake. After a stroll to greet the birches, we hear the crackling of pine cones underneath the wheels of our VTC. We had a unprecedented expertise and stuffed up with nature. Above all: we caught the bubble.

CONVENIENT

The positioning is open till October.

Worth: from 210 euros per night time. Bubbles of Sologne

Half an hour from the Bulles de Sologne, it is price visiting the Nançay Star Pole with its exhibitions and occasions on astronomy. This radio astronomy station homes the world’s fourth largest radio telescope and a digital planetarium.

Information Sologne by Pierre Aucante (Éditions Ouest France), 16.50 euros