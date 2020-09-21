The employees responsible for the maintenance of the home, the housekeepers, and the babysitters saw their activity significantly drop during confinement. Illustrative photo. (JEAN-FRAN? OIS FREY / MAXPPP)

As we suspected, home workers really paid the price for containment, but for the first time, a study precisely quantifies the effects of the crisis on this sector. A document that we were able to consult exclusively for franceienfo.

This is the very first survey conducted on this issue. It was produced by Ipsos between the end of June and mid-July to take stock of the consequences of the crisis on 1.4 million home employees and on the behavior of 3.4 million individual employers. Fepem, the Federation of Individual Employers, will unveil these results on Monday, September 21. The most striking figure: no less than 70% of individual employers have completely done without the services of their home employees during confinement. Only 6% used them less. It is therefore a total of 76% of individual employers who have stopped bringing an employee to their home or who have used their services less.

On the employee side, the shock has been dampened a bit. There are indeed many more employers than employees. But all the same: 51% of home employees saw their work completely stopped and 2% all the same their employment contract terminated. 21% saw their number of hours simply reduced. Since the deconfinement, for almost all employees – 94% exactly – work has resumed as before, even if sometimes the number of hours has been reduced.

Those who have maintained their activity the best, who continued to go to work during confinement, are the assistants who work with the elderly or people with disabilities. 83% maintained their activity, of which 60% did not see their number of hours decrease. On the other hand, all the employees responsible for the maintenance of the home, the housekeepers, and the babysitters have, logically, seen their activity clearly drop.

This is perhaps one of the surprises of this poll. No less than 92% of individual employers declared and paid for the unrealized hours of their employees. No less than 30% took them directly into their charge, thus not causing their employees to suffer any loss of income. And the other two thirds have resorted to the exceptional compensation scheme. A system equivalent to partial unemployment which allowed the employee to receive 80% of his net salary and the employer to be reimbursed by the State.