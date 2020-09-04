A man is being trained as a plumber. Illustrative photo. (ALEX BAILLAUD / MAXPPP)

Of the 100 billion euros of the recovery plan presented Thursday, September 3 by the Prime Minister, 400 million will be intended to help employees retrain. The devices exist, but they are too little used or too complicated.

“We must invest in skills!” This is the mantra repeated by the government yesterday, during the presentation of France Relance. This means, for example, allowing deadlocked employees – those in the air transport industry, for example, know that the next two years will be difficult – to train, and to change jobs. 400 million euros are directly directed to three systems that allow professional development. Very little known devices, very little used, and that the government hopes to see take off. Some are at the initiative of companies, others are at the decision of employees.

This is not the basketball championship, but a system that allows an employee, on CDI or CDD, to prepare a diploma or a professional qualification certificate while continuing to work in his company and being paid. . The weak point is that for this to work, an agreement must have been signed by the branch. However, the very first agreement only dates back to last July. Of course, 48 agreements have followed suit, but we are still only at the beginnings of ProA. 270 million euros will be invested to develop the device. The interest for companies? Do not lay off, which can have a bad effect, and allow their employees to keep both feet in the job market. Who to contact to benefit from a ProA? To your HRD or to professional development advice. To be continued but it will not be easy …

A budget of 100 million euros is allocated to the CPF transition. This is 20% more than what exists. The philosophy of the “transition” personal training account is quite different. It is at the initiative of the employee, and it is really meant to change jobs. It allows to follow a long training while maintaining his remuneration. And if that doesn’t work, we are sure to find our job. The interlocutor, these are associations called “Transition pro”. Another piece of the vocational training puzzle. The site is well done.

It is 35 million which are released. A very big boost compared to what exists. The Cléa is both a refresher course on digital skills, and a diploma that attests to it. A good idea to get out of a professional deadlock. The interlocutor, these are also the associations “Transition pro”.