A woman continues her teleworking during deconfinement, June 05, 2020 (CLAIRE LEYS / FRANCE-BLEU DRÔME-ARDÈCHE)

Employees teleworking these days may feel like they are working more, and they are certainly right. On average, we work precisely 48.5 minutes more each day.

That’s over four hours a week. This astonishing figure comes from the research of scientists from the best laboratories : those of Harvard business school and New York University. They scoured the mailboxes and shared agendas of more than three million employees in the United States, the Middle East but also in Europe, particularly in Paris, Madrid, London and Brussels. They carried out their study in the spring, during containment, taking into account the first email sent in the morning, or the first virtual meeting of the day, and the last email or the end of the last meeting. This is how the researchers determined that, during containment, we had worked on average more than three-quarters of an hour more.

The number of messages and meetings are also on the rise: internal emails, for example, experienced an increase of 5%. The same goes for virtual meetings which increased by 13%. Only one positive point, these meetings lasted less. They were shortened on average by 20%, or less 12 minutes. As a result, the time spent in virtual meetings has decreased slightly during confinement. On the other hand, the number of participants increased.

This increase in working time raises the question of the right to disconnect. The law of the 1st January 2017 is not really binding, and the effects are not felt in all companies. It asks employers to put in place instruments to regulate their digital means of communication with employees. The law also requires that the right to disconnect be regulated, company by company, by social dialogue. If this is not possible, the employer must write a charter with rules to limit abuse. Some decide, for example, to remove access to professional messaging outside of working hours and days. But if the law remains vague, justice knows how to be tough. The Court of Cassation ordered an employer to pay 60 000 euros in on-call compensation for an employee who had to remain permanently available to answer the phone.