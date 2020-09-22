A person tested for coronavirus by a swab. Illustrative photo. (ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

Imagine a job interview where the employer asks the candidate to present a test certifying that he does not have the Covid and which even makes it a condition for recruiting him.

The case has come back to us of a candidate who was seeking a fixed-term contract in a major sporting event. He is asked for a test or a sworn statement. Illegal, says without a doubt Master Sabrina Kemel, lawyer specializing in social law in Paris. It is an attack on individual freedoms. And that goes against the protection of medical confidentiality. It is also discrimination based on the employee’s state of health. Breaking the promise of employment based on such a condition would simply not be legal.

Saliva tests are performed to find out if certain employees have taken drugs. These saliva tests have been compared a lot to Covid tests. But these saliva tests are reserved for a certain category of personnel, those who drive machines for example, and are performed by a member of the health service, with validation from the works council. They must also appear in the internal regulations. Ditto for breathalysers. They are legal, but again under certain very specific conditions. In the case of the anti-Covid precautionary test, we are walking, supporting, Master Kemel, on fundamental freedoms. This would create a distinction, a discrimination between employees according to their state of health.

The question arises, if the employer fears that such or such employee imports the virus into the company. Also according to master Sabrina Kemel, human relations managers of a large group were invited to stand at a roundabout giving access to the company to check that the employees who came by carpooling wore a mask inside the vehicle. Otherwise, they were asked to distribute warnings. Problem, the car is a private space and if the behavior does not cause an objective disturbance to the functioning of the company, the employer does not have to interfere, therefore the answer is no.