Masked employees in a company in Favars (Corrèze). (PHILIPPE GRAZIANI / FRANCE-BLEU LIMOUSIN)

Since Tuesday, September 1, wearing a mask is mandatory, even if some relaxations have taken place. The government has also specified the measures to be taken if an employee is ill.

The protocol published yesterday by the Ministry of Labor goes back, in detail, on what companies must do. And also on what they should not do. Such as the organization of screening campaigns or the taking of temperature, systematic and compulsory, at the entrance of each person on the site. On this last point, the government instructions are very clear: temperature control is not recommended and it is not compulsory. The employee is always entitled to refuse it and he cannot be sanctioned because he will have opposed having his temperature taken. If the employer decides to refuse access to the company to an employee, he will have to pay him the salary corresponding to the lost working day.

Regarding the tests, again, it is clear: “It is not the role of companies to organize virological screening campaigns for their employees”. If there must be tests after the discovery of positive cases, it is the health authorities, in this case the ARS, the regional health agency, which will launch them. An employer cannot force his employees to submit to tests. Initially, the occupational physicians were authorized to order and administer these tests. The government has backed down.

You have to isolate first. Place the employee in a dedicated and ventilated room. It is necessary to apply the barrier gestures, that everyone, the patient and those who approach him wear a mask and of course respect a distance of one meter. It is then necessary to bring in the Covid referent, who must have been appointed, or a first-aid rescuer trained in the Covid risk.

Then two possible cases. Either there are no signs of gravity. It is then necessary to contact the occupational physician or the attending physician. Then organize the return home by avoiding public transport. Either there are signs of seriousness. The employer must then call the Samu. And for other employees, the doctor in charge of the case or the Health Insurance platforms identify “at-risk” contacts. These employees are placed in fourteen, that is to say isolated for fourteen days after the date of the last contact with the confirmed case.