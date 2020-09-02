A work stoppage notice being completed. Illustrative photo. (RICHARD VILLALON / MAXPPP)

Absenteeism at its highest. This is revealed by the new edition of an annual barometer which has been monitoring this phenomenon for twelve years.

Almost 19 days of absence per year. 18.7 to be precise. The figure is indeed the highest for twelve years that this Ayming barometer of absenteeism has existed. Be careful, we are talking about data for 2019. The effects of the health crisis have not been measured. But over the past five years, the trend is clear: yes, employees are more and more often absent, on sick leave.

On the whole, those under 40 are absent less often than their elders, but the gap is tending to narrow. It is long-term absenteeism that is increasing, in particular, among young people. Stops longer than three months. They increase by 9% over one year, but by 34% over the last two years. So why ? We put the question to Fabienne Metsdagh. She is an expert in the quality of life at work and she coordinated this study for the Ayming firm: “These are generations for which the relationship to work is changing. They will also have a less sacrificial relationship with work.”

The second trend that emerges from this study is that absenteeism tends to be a stain. The more absences there are in a work team, the more likely these absences are to spread. In teams where absences are regular, twice as many employees are absent or have considered doing so compared to a group where absences are less numerous. Explanations. Fabienne Metsdagh: “The consequences of these absences are greater fatigue due to the postponement of charges, disorganization, changes in schedules which impact the employees who are present and who must compensate for the absence of their colleagues.” We must remember a figure: nearly one in four employees prefers to work even if a work stoppage has been prescribed.