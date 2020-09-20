A key, symbol for a property owner. Illustration (JONAS HAMERS / BELGA MAG)

Containment and deconfinement have prompted a certain number of people to leave the center of towns, to settle on the outskirts of towns or in the countryside. The real estate market is obviously affected. Charlie Cailloux legal advisor for the real estate site PAP.fr, clarifies today what is the state of the real estate market in this month of September.

franceinfo: Are buyers still attracted to the countryside as much?

Charlie Cailloux: Yes, you remember, it was the big trend after deconfinement, we noticed that buyers wanted to take advantage of teleworking to move away from the city center of large agglomerations where surfaces are small and where there is obviously a lack of green spaces. And this trend continued and even strengthened during the summer. On our site in August, we observed that searches for homes to buy increased by an average of 83% in the inner suburbs. Seine-et-Marne in particular saw its appeal explode: + 118% of searches compared to August 2019, while at the same time, searches for housing fell by 5% in Paris.

And does this renewed interest in the outskirts of urban areas have consequences for prices?

Yes, the Ile-de-France notaries have just published their figures for the 2nd quarter of 2020, they are seeing a slowdown in the rise in prices in Paris (it is increasing but less quickly). On the other hand, the price increase is accentuated in the inner suburbs and is around 9%. Finally, the inner suburbs are now experiencing increases close to or even greater than those in the capital (6% for apartments and nearly 8% for houses).

And everywhere, we see that research around cities is progressing more than in the cities themselves. Thus, when Bordeaux progresses by 21%, the Gironde progresses by 70%. When Lyon progresses by 37%, the Rhône progresses by 86%.

Do these buyers succeed in obtaining credit, we hear a lot that the banks have worsened their criteria?

Yes it’s true, banks fear payment incidents linked to the economic crisis. According to the broker Vousfinancer, the credit refusal rate has risen from 5% to more than 10%. They require a personal contribution that represents at least 10% of the project, a maximum loan period of 25 years, and an effort rate that does not exceed 33% (in other words, you must not devote more than a third from your income to the payment of the monthly payment).

Also, banks are very attentive to the professional situation, so obviously the type of contract you have, but also your sector of activity. Those who work in sectors of activity severely affected by the crisis (tourism, aviation, clothing, catering, etc.) find it more difficult to borrow. Banks look at your employability (that is, your ability to find a job if you lose your current job). And then, like the good you buy, it is their guarantee in the event of non-payment, they pay attention to the quality and location of the accommodation. They ensure that the property can be resold quickly and at a good price in the event of a problem.

And in this context, are interest rates going up?

Rates remain very low, very close to their lowest level. On average, over 20 years, we are at 1.30% against 1.10% at the end of 2019. By way of comparison, we were at 1.40 at the end of 2018 and at 3.20 at the end of 2012.

From individual to individual (PAP.FR)