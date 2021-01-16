January 9, 2021: Vast Covid-19 screening and testing operation in Bagneux, after cases of patients with the English Covid variant. (MAGALI COHEN / HANS LUCAS / AFP)

We find Jean-Paul Hamon, general practitioner in Clamart and honorary president of the Federation of Doctors of France, to evoke this English variant of Covid-19 which worries the whole planet.

franceinfo: Have any of your patients ever been infected with this variant? Do you know what strain it is when a patient comes in with a positive test?

Jean-Paul Hamon: No, we don’t know yet. But hey, there are about 1000 cases of PCR with the variant in English. Undoubtedly, this English variant is on French territory

This English variant, finally established in France, what is needed now is to slow it down. We can no longer prevent it, but we must slow its spread?

We can’t stop it from happening. It is already there, but on the other hand, it is absolutely necessary to prevent it from arriving massively in France. What bothers me a bit is that we still let people who come from the UK in with a simple negative PCR test of less than 3 days. However, if we want to limit his arrival on the territory, it would still be more reasonable to impose on people arriving from England a 7-day confinement, and to only let them out of this confinement with a negative PCR test. .

That is to say, do they go to a hotel or do they stay at home, when they return to France for 7 or 15 days?

At least 7 days with a negative PCR test to be able to get out of their confinement, because the French who arrive in England, they are imposed a paid PCR test and a 5-day confinement. Or, if they refuse to pay for the PCR test, a 10-day isolation. So we don’t quite understand why France doesn’t impose the same thing on people arriving from the UK.

This English variant of Covid-19, should we be worried? They say it’s ultimately just more contagious, not more dangerous, but more contagious?

Yes, that’s it, that’s what they say. That is, not only is it more contagious, but at the same time, existing vaccines would be effective against this variant. It seems that there is another variant that exists in Japan, which might not be so accommodating with the vaccine, with the vaccines we have, but that is another story …