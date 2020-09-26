All masked! (SALVATORE LAPORTA / IPA / MAXPPP)

At the time when the Minister of Health Olivier Véran tightens the screws, it is not useless to underline the positive aspect of the barrier gestures: thanks to the washing of the hands and the wearing of the mask, there are much less gastroenteritis this year. Emergency room visits and SOS Médecins consultations for gastrointestinal illnesses have halved compared to last year.

franceinfo: Jean-Paul Hamon, you worked as a general practitioner in Clamart. Have you observed this in your practice?

Jean-Paul Hamon : Yes, it is even the only good news of this pandemic! We have seen gastroenteritis disappear from pathologies in the office.

Do you attribute this to wearing a mask and washing your hands?

Yes, people respect the barrier measures: they wash their hands, they put on a mask, most respect distancing, so the virus is transmitted less. In addition, now we clean the inert surfaces; doorknobs, tables, etc.… It is clear that gastroenteritis, this winter, we will not see much.

Are there other illnesses that have decreased or disappeared with the wearing of masks and washing hands?

We had already noted that in February March, when the pandemic started, we finally saw quite a few influenza and we hope that this year, with the start of autumn and winter, there will be less flu. There will be even less because I hope that the fragile people, the medical staff, the people at risk will be vaccinated this time against the flu. And it is really more than likely that the flu will be less present this year.

Is it correct that the mask can trigger other illnesses? Allergies for example?

No. There are people who protest: there are a few who sneeze. I still suspect them of having masks that have dragged right to left and they are allergic to dust. Otherwise, there are people who do complain of allergies. I have seen two of my total patients who are masked. It is not enough. Indeed, there may be small reddish reactions at the points of contact, on the cheeks and on the chin. These are really minor annoyances.