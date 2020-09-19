The flu vaccine more essential than ever for frail people, especially in this period of the second wave of Covid-19. (MAXPPP)

The flu vaccine, in this time of health crisis, raises several questions. Do you need more flu shots? Do we vaccinate children? Details with Jean-Paul Hamon, general practitioner in Clamart, honorary president of the Federation of French physicians.

franceinfo: So, let’s understand, does the flu vaccine also protect against Covid-19?

Jean-Paul Hamon: No, it does not protect against Covid-19, but it helps prevent complications from the flu. This year, it is essential to vaccinate vulnerable people more than ever. Health professionals, but also children, who are known to be fragile, are particularly sensitive to the flu. Hospitals shouldn’t be cluttered with complications from the flu this year, especially the flu.

franceinfo: As a reminder, the flu is around 10,000 deaths each year. It also perhaps avoids the risk of confusion for doctors, because ultimately, the symptoms are quite similar between Covid-19 and the flu.

It is true that we are a little worried about the idea of ​​autumn which is coming because we will have the Covid-19 which starts. Even if, for the moment, it is not yet too worrying. But there’s going to be the flu that’s going to happen. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV, the virus that most infects the lungs and respiratory tract. RSV infection is more serious in young people …) and bronchiolitis.

We are very worried and we would like to have these famous tests that allow us to distinguish the virus we are dealing with; and this test exists. It is a test that makes it possible to verify if it is the flu, if it is the Covid, if it is the RSV. And we can’t wait to have these tests available in the office, so that we can quickly say what to do, whether we are isolating people, whether we trigger the identification of contact cases.

For us, it is imperative to have these tests, and I would point out that the government has ordered 13 million vaccines this year. Usually, he invited 12 million vulnerable French people to be vaccinated. Not all of them did. So there, the state has planned a little wider for this year.