According to doctor Jean-Paul Hamon, there is no contraindication for grandparents to take care of their grandchildren, it suffices to respect the barrier gestures (GETTY IMAGES)

“C’est ma santé”, a new meeting on Saturday on franceinfo. First question that all grandparents are asking themselves, while the coronavirus epidemic is on the rise: can we pick up our grandchildren from school and keep them at home? Details with Anne-Laure Dagnet and doctor Jean-Paul Hamon.

If we listen to the Prime Minister, the answer is simple: it’s NO

You might have missed it, but Prime Minister Jean Castex at his press conference on Thursday August 27th said: “Let’s avoid grandpa and grandma going to pick up the children from school …”

So there are the Prime Minister’s injunctions and the advice of practitioners. Jean-Paul Hamon is a general practitioner in Clamart, in the Paris region,

franceinfo: You had in your office the case of a 76-year-old lady, desperate, because she can no longer see her grandchildren

Dr Jean-Paul Hamon: Immediately, tears came to the eyes of this patient, because this lady no longer sees her children. You have to be extremely careful with the instructions you are giving. If the grandparents who are used to picking up their grandchildren from school can no longer do so, it is a mistake. They must do so while respecting the barrier gestures that everyone now knows: wearing masks, washing their hands, respecting the distance, otherwise, we will have to deal with many depressions, and we begin to see them.

franceinfo: Can the grandparents look after the children at home? The High Public Health Council advises against it

If you don’t cuddle, if you ventilate the apartment, there is no reason not to keep the children at home, the children are perfectly able to understand the instructions. They know that if they get too close, they risk infecting their grandparents. You know, kids, don’t take them for idiots. They understand very quickly.

Do at-risk grandparents with heart problems, high blood pressure or diabetes need to protect themselves even more? Put on the same mask as the caregivers, the FFP2?

It would not be a luxury indeed, if the grandparents at risk put on an FFP2, they are still very well protected.