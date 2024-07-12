At an event that has captured the attention of high society and gastronomy lovers, renowned Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez has left an indelible mark by participating in the wedding of the son of the richest man in Asia.

The wedding, held in a luxurious setting that fused opulence with sophistication, stood out not only for its grandeur, but also for the inclusion of Martínez, a culinary master whose prestige transcends borders.

Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez surprises by cooking at a luxurious wedding

The Central team, led by Virgilio Martínez, has been called by the family to prepare the official wedding banquet on July 12. The event, which is being held in the city of Mumbai, located in India, features the prominent presence of the renowned Peruvian chef.

Martinezalong with a team of 13 people, is in charge of the kitchen for the Ambanis and their distinguished guests. Among them are personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, David Beckham and Adele, who will enjoy the culinary magic of Peru.

The restaurant of Martínez and Pía León, awarded as ‘The Best of the Best’ of the last decade by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants In Las Vegas, he has stood out for his excellence and now shines at one of the most exclusive weddings of the year in India.

What menu did Virgilio Martínez prepare for Anant Ambani’s wedding?

For the exclusive wedding of Anant Ambani, son of tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez has created an exceptional menu that fuses the rich Peruvian culinary tradition with select ingredients and innovative presentations. Featured dishes include:

Zucchini & asparagus tiradito

Purple amaranth

Avocado emulsion Peruvian corn

Cantaloupe ceviche & burrata (melon and burrata ceviche)

Virgilio Martinez shares a photo on his social network. Photo: screenshot/Instagram/Virgilio Martinez

Each of these dishes not only promises to delight the most demanding palates, but also reflects the skill of Martinez to combine flavors and textures in a unique and sophisticated way.

Who is Virgilio Martinez?

Virgilio Martínez is a renowned Peruvian chef who has gained international renown for his innovative approach to gastronomy. Born in Lima, Martínez trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu cooking school and then expanded his culinary horizons at world-renowned restaurants.

He is known for his deep respect for local ingredients and his dedication to exploring Peru’s diverse ecosystems in search of new flavors and culinary techniques.

Martínez is the owner and head chef of Central, a restaurant located in Lima that has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best in the world. His focus on biodiversity and the integration of indigenous ingredients into sophisticated dishes has captured the attention of critics and diners alike.

He is also co-founder of Mil, a gastronomic project that seeks to preserve and promote native Peruvian products, and has been key in the global projection of Peruvian cuisine as one of the most vibrant and relevant on the international scene.

Who are the spouses?

Anant AmbaniAnant, 29, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man with an estimated fortune of $121 billion. Anant, a Brown University graduate, is known for his work in the energy sector at conglomerate Reliance Industries.

From his youth, he showed a deep interest in animal welfare, which led him to establish Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar.

Radhika MerchantRadhika, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant. A graduate of New York University, Radhika works at the family-owned company Encore Healthcare. The couple met in 2017 through mutual friends and have been inseparable ever since. Apart from being a successful businesswoman, she is a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, a form of Indian classical dance.