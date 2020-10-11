Damage caused by the passage of storm Alex in the Roya valley, here in Breil-sur-Roya (Alpes-Maritimes), October 5, 2020. The road to the municipalities of Fontan, Saorge and Tende is cut, the majority bridges have been washed away by the river. (EMMANUEL GRABEY / FRANCE-INFO)

As Storm Alex in southeastern France leaves a region bruised and mourning, rebuilding destroyed roads, bridges and homes will take months, if not years. Lhe President of the Republic promised Wednesday October 7 “several hundred million euros” pto rebuild. “It’s my business” receives Jean-Louis Charluteau, director of the Generali Climate Lab.

franceinfo: How does one decide, how is the classification as a natural disaster decreed?

Jean-Louis Charluteau: Lhe mayor of the community hit by the natural disaster draws up a file, sends it to the prefecture, the prefecture checks its compliance and sends it to an interministerial commission which brings together representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of the Treasury and the Ministry of Ecology, as well as a representative of the central reinsurance fund. Together they will take an interministerial decree recognizing the state of natural disaster.

What can this change for the insured?

That can change a lot of things because natural disaster insurance is mandatory in all damage insurance contracts, that is to say your comprehensive home, your automobile, if it is fully insured.

I don’t have to ask myself the question, do I know that I am insured?

Yes: the guarantee is acquired. It is an extremely reassuring framework for the insured who is the victim of a natural disaster.

Does that give me more rights?

Not necessarily more rights, but it allows you to have insurance coverage even in the case where the risk is uninsurable. It is for this reason that in 1982, the legislator created this system of natural disasters which makes it possible to have a very robust base, very reassuring for the inhabitants of our country and which guarantees the management of these disasters in a way. relatively homogeneous.

My house is destroyed, the classification as a natural disaster is decreed. Does that give me more rights?

You will be fully reimbursed under the conditions provided for by the main guarantee of your contract. Most of the time, your comprehensive home contract provides for a new reconstruction guarantee, that is to say that the plan will cover, up to the level of the new reconstruction of your property, generally without any obsolescence. Once again, this is extremely reassuring for the client, for the insured, because he does not have to worry before the loss of determining the value of his property, of estimating how much it would cost to rebuild.

Is it going to go faster?

Yes and no. The law provides for deadlines of two months for making an advance and three months for compensation, but you understand that the case will have to be investigated, and in particular, the expert appraisals commissioned by the insurer, its own expert. – sometimes, the insured will want to take his own expert because his contract gives him the possibility of it – you have to find an agreement on the amount of the repairs, you have to find an agreement on the amount of the repair, it is necessary to have access to contractors who can give you quotes.

If the entrepreneurs are totally overwhelmed, it may take a little while and finally, there will be all the time for reconstruction. So you can see that the legislative framework is robust, it is complete, it is very client-oriented, but the principle of reality forces us to admit that in certain circumstances it takes longer because you have to find the companies.