In front of his mother-in-law, who asked him to account for a beating against her daughter that had occurred shortly before, a 40-year-old man from the province of Reggio Emilia replied: “She’s my wife, I hit her when I want, you don’t come between us … I do to him what I want”.

Eight months pregnant, the woman – a 32-year-old housewife – was hit by the attacker with slaps and punches in the face, hats thrown and kicks in the belly.

While she was under the blows of her partner, she managed to warn her mother by sending her a photo on Whatsapp with the signs of violence on her face and to ask her to join her after phoning the police.

The military arrived immediately and arrested the violent man in flagrante delicto.

The woman was taken to the Sassuolo hospital, for her the recovery prognosis is 15 days. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators who listened to her, it would not be an isolated case: the housewife had been subjected to violence by her husband for some time, even in front of the eyes of her two minor children.