“I think I’m Maddie McCann, help me.” It is the singular appeal of a German girl who publishes a series of photographs on Instagram with the account ‘iammadeleinemcannbackup’, saying she is convinced that she is Madeleine McCann, the little girl who disappeared in 2007 during a holiday in the Algarve in Portugal. The young woman claims to have had the doubt that she could be the little one who disappeared from some words said by her grandmother. The pictures, “here’s my evidence” she writes, show the same patches of skin as hers. “That’s why I would like to do a DNA test and contact the parents of the missing child who could be mine,” she says, adding that she has never been contacted by the English police.