Maundy Thursday is one of those days of Holy Week that are not public holidays in all of Spain at the same time. It all depends on the autonomous community in which you live and on its traditions, which marks which days are holidays. It also happens this year, despite the fact that the pandemic, as in the past, has changed all the usual customs on these dates.

This year on April 1, Holy Thursday, is a holiday in all the communities, except two: the Valencian Community and Catalonia. Yes, it will be a holiday throughout Spain the following day, April 2, Good Friday.

The peculiarity that in some communities it is a holiday and in others it will not happen again on Monday, April 5. That day is a holiday in the Valencian Community and in Catalonia. And to them, this year we must add Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Balearic Islands. There are also local festivities, such as the one celebrated in Valencia a week later: on April 12, San Vicente Ferrer is commemorated.

Every year the festivities that are celebrated around Holy Week change days. Easter Sunday is celebrated between March 22 and April 25 of each year. It depends on the lunar cycles, which makes the calculation quite complicated.