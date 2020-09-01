What happened to the students who dropped out of confinement? At least 500,000 students have been under the radar for five months. Back to school promises to be more difficult for them.

“We didn’t work. At the beginning, we did a little bit but then …” Eva, Marlo and Seguiss admit it: since March, school is only a distant memory. What was missing? “A mistress”. The brothers and sisters, respectively in CE2, CM1 and 6e, dropped out during confinement because of Covid-19. A period they spent at home, in Montreuil, in Seine-Saint-Denis. “For me, school is a small job”, explains Eva. “It’s like the little job is closed, forever. I had to do the little job but I didn’t do it, I prefer school rather than work at home because there is noise., continues the girl. When the master gives you work, you cannot do it alone. It’s more complicated because no one can help me. “

No one to help Eva: during confinement, dad Laurent, building guard, was working, and mom Marie, stay-at-home mom, fell ill. “It’s like we’re on a boat and drifting, overwhelmed by it all, says the mother. I could not fit like the teacher, it was messy, I was already too late. I gave up.”

It’s become unmanageable, and to see that I can’t do it with my kids is a big blow.Marie, mother of a familyto franceinfo

Digital technology has also taken this family away from school. “We need some material, and it will cost mom money”, claims little Eva. Marie recounts the breakdown of her computer, the difficulty in receiving homework on her mobile phone, the only way to access online courses. But it’s way too small to read. “I couldn’t even return a single assignment, deplores the mother. The teacher did video conferences twice a week, I tried to do it too, but I couldn’t connect, it really frustrated me. “

Without digital equipment, difficult to follow. Even though the school tried to overcome this problem by providing paperwork, learning remained complicated. After five months without school, how is this new school year going? “I’m afraid I forgot French, because I don’t remember anything from CM2 at all, worries Seguiss, like the difference between the past simple and the past tense. “

“I’m very scared, adds mother Marie, especially for Marlo, because he already has great difficulties. “ She saved all the homework for “try to take it all back”, and hopes that the teachers will also pick up on their side. What if the school closes again? “I haven’t even considered it! I don’t really want to think about it”, admits Marie.

I wonder if they can make up for it all.Marie, motherto franceinfo

How many dropouts are there during confinement? According to the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, only 4% of students have dropped out. A figure disputed in a survey of his own ministry, released this summer. The school teachers interviewed estimate that they have lost contact with 6% of their students. Those in middle and high schools even estimate the student rate at 10% on average.

Jean-Michel Blanquer claims to have taken the lead, organizing national assessments in mid-September to carry out the inventory. It provides additional resources: 1,600 more teaching positions in primary school, but also 1.5 million additional teaching hours for secondary education, to enable teachers to provide personalized support. .

But will this be enough? “The catastrophe is here, and it will be there, assures Bernard Lahire, sociologist of education. For this specialist in academic failure, a massive investment is needed to reduce the inequalities that have widened.

What the teachers will see are children who are not at all able to get back to work immediately.Bernard lahireto franceinfo

“They would need to be looked after much more tightly than in groups of up to more than 30 students in some cases, according to the sociologist. If we do not take measures to limit the number of children in order to take children in smaller groups of four or five students, we will have great difficulty in getting them to fit into school logic. ” It will even take three to five years, according to the sociologist, to really realize the delay taken by some students.