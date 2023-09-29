SEOUL — Mia Lee Sorensen’s Danish parents used to tell her that her birth family in South Korea had given her up for adoption. According to her adoption documents, she was born prematurely in 1987 to a family that could not pay her medical bills and wanted her to have a “good future” abroad.

But when Sorensen found her birth parents in South Korea last year, they couldn’t believe she was alive. She was told that her mother had lost consciousness during her delivery and that when she woke up, her clinic told her that the baby had died.

South Korea has the largest international adoptee diaspora in the world, with more foreign adoptions overall than any other nation. About 200,000 children have been sent abroad since the end of the Korean War in 1953, mostly to the United States and Europe.

These adoptions have continued today, even as the country suffers one of the lowest birth rates in the world. In 2021, the main international adoption centers were Colombia, India, Ukraine and South Korea.

Amid widespread accusations of past corruption and wrongdoing, South Korea last year opened its first government investigation of its adoption industry.

South Korean families have long been reluctant to adopt children, despite government campaigns to encourage domestic adoptions. And after the Korean War, when South Korea was impoverished with poor medical services and shoestring welfare budgets, there was a need to find foster homes abroad for orphaned, abandoned or disabled children, experts explain. Many children found the help and welcoming homes they needed abroad. But South Korea had also created deep and widespread problems in the industry.

Profit motives for adoption companies in the past created an incentive to falsify documents to make more children available for adoption. And many single mothers were forced to give up their babies.

Many of the problems have eased in recent decades, as South Korea took steps to reform its adoption practices, including requiring that overseas adoptions be approved by courts. But allegations of wrongdoing from previous decades were not investigated.

The push for accountability has been led by hundreds of adoptees who have returned to South Korea in recent years. They have teamed up with a new generation of researchers and politicians willing to shed light on a painful legacy.

“It’s like human trafficking,” Sorensen said. “If this happened to me, how many others did this happen to?”

South Korea’s baby export business began with what critics called deep-rooted xenophobia and prejudice against biracial children. In the postwar years, Syngman Rhee, the country’s first president, pursued a policy he called “one state for one ethnic people,” which called for sending biracial children born to American soldiers and Korean women to “the land of their fathers.” ”.

When Boo Chung-ha, a retired adoption agent, joined Holt Children’s Services, the nation’s largest adoption agency, in 1967, his first job was to persuade sex workers working around U.S. military bases to give to their biracial children for adoption abroad.

Meeky Woo Flippen was born in 1965 to a Korean mother and a black US soldier. He said that when he left the alley where he lived in a house with his mother and his biracial siblings, people hurled racist insults at him. “We had no future in South Korea,” said Flippen, who was adopted by a family in Oregon when she was a teenager after her mother died.

By the late 1960s, most children sent abroad were born to single mothers, another target of prejudice in South Korea. At that time, up to 20 babies a week were arriving at Holt, said Boo, who ran Holt’s operation in Korea until 1978.

“Some arrived without data and doctors had to guess their age from their teeth,” he said. Others had starved and soon died. He said that during his stay at Holt, nothing illegal was done. “We sent children abroad so they could have better medical care and better homes,” Boo said.

Even as South Korea’s war-ravaged economy began to improve, the country continued to promote adoption. In the 1980s, it further liberalized international adoptions.

In 1985, 8,837 South Korean children were sent abroad for adoption. For each baby, adoption agencies received up to $5,450 in fees, according to internal government documents.

The agencies ran or subsidized shelters for single pregnant women, where they were asked to give up their babies, a 2023 report from the National Human Rights Commission said.

Lawmakers at the time began to worry that adoption agencies had become hubs for “human trafficking,” a government document reveals.

The Korean Social Service, another adoption agency, declined to comment. But in letters to adoptees, the agency admitted that some of its paperwork had been fabricated. “You would be very confused,” the agency said in one of those letters to Anja Pedersen, admitting that her adoption document had been falsified.

When Pedersen was sent to Denmark in 1976, her name was Lee Eun Kyung. Three decades later, the agency told her that her real name was Son Eun Joo and that when an uncle of hers gave her up for adoption without her father’s permission, she had used her name and the papers of a dead girl.

Pedersen eventually found her biological family in South Korea, but when she asked the agency about the real Lee Eun Kyung, she was told that the baby had died. There was no record of the death of her or her biological parents. She only existed in Pedersen’s Danish middle name: Lee.

“I had it with me,” he said.

By: Choe Sang-Hun