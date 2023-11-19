SOUTHAMPTON, England — Stuffing six bottles of wine into a bag, a man heads straight for the store exit, stopping only when a worker overpowers him just outside the door.

For Richard Inglis, the supermarket’s owner, it was only the first robbery attempt of the day.

“I’ll probably have another three or four,” he said, adding that in his attempt to stop the farderos (shoplifters), he and members of his staff had been punched, kicked, bitten, spit on, threatened with needles, racially abused and beaten with bottles. “It’s like the Old West”.

Britain is seeing an increase in shoplifting. Incidents of farderismo recorded by police increased 25 percent in the year ending June 2023and Co-op, a supermarket chain with around 2,400 stores, recorded its highest levels of theft and aggressive behavior in history, with almost a thousand incidents daily in the six months to June 2023, an increase of 35 percent compared to the previous year.

A survey by the British Retail Consortium found that incidents, including racial and sexual abuse, physical assaults and threats with weapons, grew from a pre-Covid peak of more than 450 a day in 2019-20, to more than 850 a day in 2021- 22. Theft surpassed pre-Covid levels, with around 8 million thefts, costing retailers almost a billion pounds, or around $1.2 billion.

The Government recently announced a plan to tackle retail fraud in partnership with retailers, who have become increasingly vocal.

Stuart Rose, chairman of supermarket chain Asda, said farderismo had effectively been “decriminalised” by the police’s lack of enforcement. James Lowman, chief executive of the Convenience Store Association, said: “Repeat offenders and organized criminals are targeting local stores to steal products for resale.”

The increase in robberies has sparked a debate about the causes: are they located in poverty and the increase in food prices, in the lack of fight against drugs, homelessness and other social illsor in a decline in behavior toward store workers dating back to the pandemic?

Inglis, 44, said that on a busy day, he and his 33 workers at three Welcome stores — a Southern Co-op franchise — face up to 10 incidents of farderismo. That morning’s attempted robbery, recorded with police, ended with the culprit walking away, but without the £65, or roughly $79, worth of wine.

In Bournemouth, Charlene Sweet, a team manager at a Co-op store, saw that a shepherd had hidden a hot pasty in his trousers. When she was asked to leave the shop, the man took cider and another alcoholic drink worth £6.70 and, When Sweet tried to block her way, she was hit on the head with one of the bottles and suffered a cut.

Since that attack in June, the supermarket has hired security guards, but Sweet, 28, feels anxious confronting thieves. “I wonder: Why did I get involved?” she said. “What if I had really made this guy angry? What if he had hit me harder?”.

STEPHEN CASTLE. THE NEW YORK TIMES