This is how it remains in the public’s taste since its premiere on August 31. From what has been revealed, it exceeds 1.4 million views and 10.9 million hours broadcast, which attests to its popularity among the audience.

But what we mentioned before only corresponds to its eighth week. If we talk about totals, this Netflix adaptation with real actors has a total of 63.6 million views and exceeds 480.3 million hours transmitted.

Even if it falls out of the top ten places, which will happen sooner or later, it will remain one of the most viewed programs on this video-on-demand service. It’s a gold mine for this company.

The live-action series of One Piece allowed Tomorrow Studios to leave behind the failure that the adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

This time they decided to stick as closely as possible to the original manga and anime; Likewise, they had the support of the author of the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his friends, Eiichiro Oda.

That didn’t happen with Cowboy Bebopsince they left out its creator, Shinichiro Watanabe, who saw very little about this program.

It is not surprising that the second season of the live-action series One Piece is already approved by Netflix. The only thing that has stopped work regarding the filming of the new episodes is the strike in Hollywood.

The SAG-AFTRA union and the major studios, as well as the video-on-demand companies, have not been able to reach an agreement and negotiations are frozen. In that sense you can only wait for it to end.

