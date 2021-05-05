Shingeki no Kyojin has several characters that are relevant to the story, but Levi he is one of those that gained more followers.

The captain of the recon legion attracted attention not only for his great ability in combat, but also for having an appearance that is attractive to many fans.

Although many cosplayers try to look like this character from Shingeki no Kyojin, very few make it, and this time we introduce you to one that is practically the real version of Levi.

The paper of Levi ackerman was extremely important to the outcome of the story of Hajime isayama, although we do not want to spoil you if you are watching the story in the anime.

The cosplayer my_mir took advantage of the hype caused by Shingeki no Kyojin and went to work to create an outfit inspired by the captain of the recon legion, and the result is impressive.

In addition to perfectly replicating Levi’s outfit, she used her makeup skills to transform his face and look exactly like him.

Its appearance is so similar that in some photographs it even looks like an illustration taken from the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin.

As you can appreciate, my_mir I take each and every one of the elements of the character, including the vest, the cape, the boots and even the firearms used against humans.

His peculiar features, accentuated with good makeup technique, make him look very similar to Levi and even characters from other anime, as well as Shingeki no Kyojin.

If you want to keep track of his work, you can follow him from his official Instagram account, where he usually publishes photographs with different outfits.

What do you think of this Levi cosplay? Is it close enough or are we exaggerating?

